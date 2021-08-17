unicorns

Tendenube becomes the new unicorn in Mexico after receiving an investment of 500 million dollars

The company will become the fifth most valuable startup in Latin America.
Next Article
Tendenube becomes the new unicorn in Mexico after receiving an investment of 500 million dollars
Image credit: Cortesía Tiendanube

Free Preview: Start Your Own Business

Submit your email below to get an exclusive glimpse of Chapter 3: “Good Idea! How Do I Know If I Have a Great Idea for a Business?
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The ecommerce platform Trendenube received a new round of investment for 500 million dollars, making it the new unicorn in Mexico (companies that reach a value of one billion dollars).

The marketplace reported through a press release that thanks to this E series investment round, it will become the fifth most valuable startup in Latin America .

“With our new investment we will reinforce our mission to reduce barriers to entrepreneurship throughout Latin America, ensuring that anyone can sell in the digital world. It is changing the economy and impacting hundreds of thousands of direct and indirect jobs in the region ”, says Santiago Sosa, CEO and co-founder of Tíanube in a statement.

Tendenube raised 620 million dollars in financing in the last year and will use this new round of capital to continue growing in Brazil, Mexico and Argentina, where it already has a presence, and this year it will start operations in Colombia, Chile and Peru.

The company already has more than 90 thousand stores and aims to add more than 1,500 employees by the end of 2022.

This fundraiser was co-led by funds Insight Partners, which have already invested in Twitter and Alibaba Group, and Tiger Global Management, which has already invested in Spotify and Uber, with a significant share of funds from Alkeon and Owl Rock. Other investors joining the round were Sunley House Capital and VMG Partners, as well as current investors Accel, Kaszek, Kevin Efrusy, Qualcomm Ventures LLC and ThornTree Capital.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

unicorns

We have another unicorn! The Mexican fintech Clip reaches a valuation of 2 billion dollars

unicorns

GBM becomes the new Mexican unicorn with investment of 150 million dollars from SoftBank

unicorns

Mexican startup Bitso becomes a unicorn