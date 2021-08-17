Tendenube becomes the new unicorn in Mexico after receiving an investment of 500 million dollars

August 17, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The ecommerce platform Trendenube received a new round of investment for 500 million dollars, making it the new unicorn in Mexico (companies that reach a value of one billion dollars).

The marketplace reported through a press release that thanks to this E series investment round, it will become the fifth most valuable startup in Latin America .

“With our new investment we will reinforce our mission to reduce barriers to entrepreneurship throughout Latin America, ensuring that anyone can sell in the digital world. It is changing the economy and impacting hundreds of thousands of direct and indirect jobs in the region ”, says Santiago Sosa, CEO and co-founder of Tíanube in a statement.

Tendenube raised 620 million dollars in financing in the last year and will use this new round of capital to continue growing in Brazil, Mexico and Argentina, where it already has a presence, and this year it will start operations in Colombia, Chile and Peru.

The company already has more than 90 thousand stores and aims to add more than 1,500 employees by the end of 2022.

This fundraiser was co-led by funds Insight Partners, which have already invested in Twitter and Alibaba Group, and Tiger Global Management, which has already invested in Spotify and Uber, with a significant share of funds from Alkeon and Owl Rock. Other investors joining the round were Sunley House Capital and VMG Partners, as well as current investors Accel, Kaszek, Kevin Efrusy, Qualcomm Ventures LLC and ThornTree Capital.