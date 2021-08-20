The 30 cheapest courses to pay for Netflix, Amazon and Disney +

August 20, 2021 10 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Investing to learn something new on the Internet has become the daily bread. In times of pandemic , more and more people are worrying about training virtually and making the most of their time at home.

In this sense, we currently have a wide variety of educational platforms that offer us the possibility of accessing first-level education. And you'd be surprised to know that investing in your training can now be more affordable than your Netflix , Amazon Prime, and Disney + subscriptions.

More than 50 dollars a month in streaming platforms

It is enough to do some calculations to corroborate that we spend an average of more than 50 dollars for monthly subscriptions on streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime, Apple TV , Paramount +, Disney +, Netflix, HBO Max, among others. Not to mention Youtube Music or Spotify!

And although we invest a generous sum of money in these types of distractions, it is highly likely that we do not have enough time to see so many series, movies or documentaries, right?

Well, today I want to talk to you about a good alternative that, in addition to being more profitable, will allow you to get certified with the best universities in Latin America. Although access to all courses is free, digital accreditation is competitively priced and below the monthly fee we invest in streaming entertainment.

And you won't believe everything I've found! Let's get started

1. Project Management

Taught by: Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile

Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile Content: 5-week course introduces us to the fascinating world of accounting with the sole objective of making better decisions in the personal, business and professional fields.

5-week course introduces us to the fascinating world of accounting with the sole objective of making better decisions in the personal, business and professional fields. Link: Enroll in the course

2. Photoshop for newbies

Taught by: Pontificia Universidad Javeriana de Colombia

Pontificia Universidad Javeriana de Colombia Content: Know the fundamentals of aesthetics, composition and format in photography; sources for obtaining photographic images; ways to catalog and classify images in Adobe Bridge; digital development in Adobe Camera RAW; and the processes of adjustments, manipulation and photomontage in Adobe Photoshop.

Know the fundamentals of aesthetics, composition and format in photography; sources for obtaining photographic images; ways to catalog and classify images in Adobe Bridge; digital development in Adobe Camera RAW; and the processes of adjustments, manipulation and photomontage in Adobe Photoshop. Link: Enroll in the course

3. How to prepare a thesis project

Taught by: National Autonomous University of Mexico

National Autonomous University of Mexico Content: Know all the theoretical support to use the appropriate tools, identify the stages in the preparation of the thesis, and combine all this knowledge to promote your research.

Know all the theoretical support to use the appropriate tools, identify the stages in the preparation of the thesis, and combine all this knowledge to promote your research. Link: Enroll in the course

4. Master Office: Word, Excel and Power Point

Taught by: Autonomous University of Barcelona

Autonomous University of Barcelona Content: In the five weeks of the course, you will learn to master all the interface tools of the essential Office programs: Word, Excel and Power Point.

In the five weeks of the course, you will learn to master all the interface tools of the essential Office programs: Word, Excel and Power Point. Link: Enroll in the course

5. Principles of Psychology

Taught by: Tecnológico de Monterrey

Tecnológico de Monterrey Content: A comprehensive view of the scientific study of human thought and behavior, where topics such as sensory perception, cognition, learning and memory, as well as personality and socialization will be explored.

A comprehensive view of the scientific study of human thought and behavior, where topics such as sensory perception, cognition, learning and memory, as well as personality and socialization will be explored. Link: Enroll in the course

6. Statistics applied to business

Taught by: Austral University

Austral University Content: Know the quantitative skills for decision making, applying statistical methods and understanding the main basic tools of analysis and statistical inference.

Know the quantitative skills for decision making, applying statistical methods and understanding the main basic tools of analysis and statistical inference. Link: Enroll in the course

7. Basics of writing and spelling

Taught by: Tecnológico de Monterrey

Tecnológico de Monterrey Content: know the rules and writing strategies to develop a coherent final product, easy to read and suitable for the intended audience.

know the rules and writing strategies to develop a coherent final product, easy to read and suitable for the intended audience. Link: Enroll in the course

8. Team management and Finance for managers

Taught by: IESE Business School

IESE Business School Content: The best management school in the world has been offering an important agenda of courses oriented to topics such as marketing, business management, financial accounting, people management, corporate finance, among others.

The best management school in the world has been offering an important agenda of courses oriented to topics such as marketing, business management, financial accounting, people management, corporate finance, among others. Link: Enroll in the course

9. Human Resources

Taught by: University of Palermo

University of Palermo Content: Whether you are a human resources professional or not, this course will allow you to delve into the best and most modern concepts and practices related to human capital management.

Whether you are a human resources professional or not, this course will allow you to delve into the best and most modern concepts and practices related to human capital management. Link: Enroll in the course

10. Korean for newbies

Taught by: Yonsei University

Yonsei University Content: Five-week course where you will learn the main reading, listening, speaking and writing skills of the official language of the Asian country.

Five-week course where you will learn the main reading, listening, speaking and writing skills of the official language of the Asian country. Link: Enroll in the course

To know more: 100 free courses from Mexican universities by 2021

11. Ethics and Philosophy

Taught by: Carlos III University of Madrid

Carlos III University of Madrid Content: Learn more about the history of ethics and its contributions to modern ethics; explore the topicality of philosophical thought; and take a look at ethics from an individual and group point of view.

Learn more about the history of ethics and its contributions to modern ethics; explore the topicality of philosophical thought; and take a look at ethics from an individual and group point of view. Link: Enroll in the course

12. Neonatology: newborn care

Taught by: University of Chile

University of Chile Content: Learn to recognize necessary supplies and elements that allow high-quality care and reduce the risks involved in neonatal care.

Learn to recognize necessary supplies and elements that allow high-quality care and reduce the risks involved in neonatal care. Link: Enroll in the course

13. Law: The Lawyer of the Future

Taught by: Austral University

Austral University Content: Aimed at lawyers, notaries, officials, executives, entrepreneurs and anyone who wants to know the main technological and business trends that are impacting the legal world.

Aimed at lawyers, notaries, officials, executives, entrepreneurs and anyone who wants to know the main technological and business trends that are impacting the legal world. Link: Enroll in the course

14. Open a business from scratch

Taught by: Various Universities

Various Universities Content: A very wide selection of virtual courses taught by renowned universities in the region to learn the pillars and fundamentals before opening a business. Safety pin!

A very wide selection of virtual courses taught by renowned universities in the region to learn the pillars and fundamentals before opening a business. Safety pin! Link: Enroll in the course

15. Accounting for newbies

Taught by: National Autonomous University of Mexico

National Autonomous University of Mexico Content: 5-week course introduces us to the fascinating world of accounting with the sole objective of making better decisions in the personal, business and professional fields.

5-week course introduces us to the fascinating world of accounting with the sole objective of making better decisions in the personal, business and professional fields. Link: Enroll in the course

16. Learn how to create educational videos

Taught by: National Autonomous University of Mexico

National Autonomous University of Mexico Content: The prestigious Mexican university presents us the virtual and free course to create educational videos and learn about the stages in the process of creating multimedia content.

The prestigious Mexican university presents us the virtual and free course to create educational videos and learn about the stages in the process of creating multimedia content. Link: Enroll in the course

17. Nursing in the Elderly

Taught by: Pontificia Universidad Javeriana de Colombia

Pontificia Universidad Javeriana de Colombia Content: Introduction to the concept of aging, new theories, its impact on the population and the changes that have occurred in recent years. Below we share the distribution of topics designated for this online course:

Introduction to the concept of aging, new theories, its impact on the population and the changes that have occurred in recent years. Below we share the distribution of topics designated for this online course: Link: Enroll in the course

18. Education Initial-Primary Level

Taught by: University of Chile

University of Chile Content: One of the best universities in Latin America offers a series of free online courses aimed at literacy and early childhood education.

One of the best universities in Latin America offers a series of free online courses aimed at literacy and early childhood education. Link: Enroll in the course

19. Art History

Taught by: University of Palermo

University of Palermo Content: Learn more about the development of the visual arts from prehistory to the works of the great masters of the Renaissance.

Learn more about the development of the visual arts from prehistory to the works of the great masters of the Renaissance. Link: Enroll in the course

To know more: 25 free math courses (all levels)

20. Apnea and Sleep Disorders

Taught by: Pontificia Universidad Javeriana de Colombia

Pontificia Universidad Javeriana de Colombia Content: This course's main objective is to identify the most dangerous symptoms associated with sleep problems, their consequences for physical and mental health, and the steps for proper sleep hygiene.

This course's main objective is to identify the most dangerous symptoms associated with sleep problems, their consequences for physical and mental health, and the steps for proper sleep hygiene. Link: Enroll in the course

21. Digital Journalism

Taught by: National Autonomous University of Mexico

National Autonomous University of Mexico Content: Get trained in the virtual course on Digital Journalism to understand what are the objectives that motivate the creation of this type of news and how to avoid its spread.

Get trained in the virtual course on Digital Journalism to understand what are the objectives that motivate the creation of this type of news and how to avoid its spread. Link: Enroll in the course

22. Agronomy and agriculture

Taught by: Different universities

Different universities Content: Three prestigious universities abroad offer us the opportunity to virtually train ourselves in agri-food innovation, agri-food safety, risk coverage with futures and options for agribusiness, and sustainable management of arable land.

Three prestigious universities abroad offer us the opportunity to virtually train ourselves in agri-food innovation, agri-food safety, risk coverage with futures and options for agribusiness, and sustainable management of arable land. Link: Enroll in the course

23. Principles of Psychology

Taught by: Austral University

Austral University Content: Main topics of this course: The fundamentals of Psychology, Consciousness and the unconscious, The self and others, The brain and cognitive functions, and cognitive dysfunctions. The course is aimed at all those interested in Psychology, and it is not necessary to have previous knowledge on the subject.

Main topics of this course: The fundamentals of Psychology, Consciousness and the unconscious, The self and others, The brain and cognitive functions, and cognitive dysfunctions. The course is aimed at all those interested in Psychology, and it is not necessary to have previous knowledge on the subject. Link: Enroll in the course

24. Introduction to Neuroscience

Taught by: University of Palermo

University of Palermo Content: An introduction to the world of neuroscience. Throughout the modules, you will have videos, readings and various questionnaires so that you can take ownership of fundamental concepts and ideas in this field.

An introduction to the world of neuroscience. Throughout the modules, you will have videos, readings and various questionnaires so that you can take ownership of fundamental concepts and ideas in this field. Link: Enroll in the course

25. Public Speaking: How to Speak Well in Public

Taught by: Autonomous University of Barcelona

Autonomous University of Barcelona Content: This virtual course starts from the slogan that a "speaker is made, not born". That is why one of the main objectives of the MOOC is to acquire the resources to speak well through the right words.

This virtual course starts from the slogan that a "speaker is made, not born". That is why one of the main objectives of the MOOC is to acquire the resources to speak Link: Enroll in the course

26. Chemistry for newbies

Taught by: National Autonomous University of Mexico

National Autonomous University of Mexico Content: This virtual course has an estimated duration of 4 weeks, addressing a series of topics from everyday life applied to chemistry. Highly recommended for students, professionals and the general public interested in introducing themselves in the subject.

This virtual course has an estimated duration of 4 weeks, addressing a series of topics from everyday life applied to chemistry. Highly recommended for students, professionals and the general public interested in introducing themselves in the subject. Link: Enroll in the course

27. Trigonometry and analytical geometry

Taught by: National Autonomous University of Mexico

National Autonomous University of Mexico Content: Topics of this course: study of trigonometry and its applications in practical cases; study of analytical geometry, in particular, of conic sections: the line, the parabola, the circumference and the ellipse.

Topics of this course: study of trigonometry and its applications in practical cases; study of analytical geometry, in particular, of conic sections: the Link: Enroll in the course

28. Managerial Marketing

Taught by: University of Chile

University of Chile Content: An academic opportunity to fully understand the value of a company when creating and developing business strategies focused on the bond with the customer, and not focus solely on the product.

An academic opportunity to fully understand the value of a company when creating and developing business strategies focused on the bond with the customer, and not focus solely on the product. Link: Enroll in the course

29. Brain: emotions and language

Taught by: University of Rosario

University of Rosario Content: Free course that will explain how emotional content is processed through our senses and assimilated by the brain.

Free course that will explain how emotional content is processed through our senses and assimilated by the brain. Link: Enroll in the course

30. Communication and digital writing

Taught by: Universidad Anáhuac de México

Universidad Anáhuac de México Content: Various ways and techniques to learn to write correctly, using specific and precise words.

Various ways and techniques to learn to write correctly, using specific and precise words. Link: Enroll in the course

Now you know! If you are thinking about making a smart, economical and worthwhile investment, bet this month on one of these online courses certified by the best universities. Your brain will thank you!