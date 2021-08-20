How to recover cryptocurrencies in case of forgetting your password or death of the account holder

August 20, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

How often do you forget your passwords? We recently talked about cryptocurrencies, volatility, their decentralized nature, their security, and what that means.

At the beginning of the year we were commenting on Stefan Thomas, a German programmer based in San Francisco , who forgot a password that would allow him to access 7,002 bitcoin, which at that time had a value of 220 million dollars.

Later, we learned about the death of an English tycoon who owned 2 billion dollars in cryptocurrencies and now nobody knows how to enter his account to withdraw them.

Apparently no one has taken this 'little problem' into account until cases such as those mentioned above were presented.

So that a similar situation does not happen to you, it is best that you have an application that serves the sole purpose of saving these access codes, says Patricio Poplavsky, CEO and founder of Poplavsky International Law Offices , a law firm specialized in different branches of the law. law, both nationally and internationally.

What if the one you can't remember is the key to this app?

The expert explains that the first thing to try is to recover it from the same application to the email address that the user previously entered. "There are others that take security to the extreme and do not even allow such a possibility, there is no salvageable record within the servers of the company that made the application," Poplavsk clarifies.

When the email option does not work, you must contact the company, which should proceed to validate the owner's data in order to send a new password so that the user can enter the app in question.

"It should be noted that we always have the possibility to communicate directly with the company and initiate an extrajudicial or judicial claim, if a positive response to said request is not found," said Poplavsky.

What you must not do

For nothing in the world try to try different passwords to enter, since you run the risk of blocking your account and the number of attempts depends on each platform.

The lawyer recommends that taking legal action against the refusal or reluctance of a password management application firm be used as a last resort, as long as the user can respect the previously agreed terms and conditions.

What happens in the event of the owner's death?

The heirs of the owner will be the people who can claim in the framework of a succession for such rights of the deceased. To achieve this they must “denounce the existence of such assets, and above all, individualize and provide the greatest amount of data (virtual wallets, passwords, etc.) in the process to facilitate the task of judges and operators of our justice that still remain. very alien to this type of situation ”.