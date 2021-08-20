Amazon

Amazon wants to open large retail stores, according to The Wall Street Journal

This news shook the shares of other well-known retail chains.
Next Article
Amazon wants to open large retail stores, according to The Wall Street Journal
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This Thursday, August 19, The Wall Street Journal (TWSJ) announced that Amazon is planning to open physical stores that would operate warehouse type in the United States. According to the outlet, this marks the new expansion of Jeff Bezos' company in the area of physical retail.

According to the information published by TWSJ, the large physical stores of the ecommerce company would have between 2,787 square meters the smallest to 9,290 square meters the largest and offer articles from the main consumer brands.

Likewise, it is expected that the first locations of these stores will be in Ohio and California, according to people related to the matter told the US media.

Image: Depositphotos.com

This news made other retailers tremble

After this information was released, on Thursday morning, shares in other well-known retail chains began to fall. According to Bloomberg , Target's assets were down 2.1%, while Best Buy's were down 1.8%, Bed Bath & Beyond's were down 1.6%, and Walmart's were down less than 1%. Although they later recovered.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Amazon

Amazon Tracks the Movements of Its Warehouse Workers Because Jeff Bezos Believes People Are Naturally Lazy: NYT

Amazon

Amazon Prime Day: dates and offers

Amazon

Jeff Bezos Announces the Date of His Departure as Amazon CEO