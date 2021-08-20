Amazon wants to open large retail stores, according to The Wall Street Journal

August 20, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This Thursday, August 19, The Wall Street Journal (TWSJ) announced that Amazon is planning to open physical stores that would operate warehouse type in the United States. According to the outlet, this marks the new expansion of Jeff Bezos' company in the area of physical retail.

According to the information published by TWSJ, the large physical stores of the ecommerce company would have between 2,787 square meters the smallest to 9,290 square meters the largest and offer articles from the main consumer brands.

Likewise, it is expected that the first locations of these stores will be in Ohio and California, according to people related to the matter told the US media.

Image: Depositphotos.com

This news made other retailers tremble

After this information was released, on Thursday morning, shares in other well-known retail chains began to fall. According to Bloomberg , Target's assets were down 2.1%, while Best Buy's were down 1.8%, Bed Bath & Beyond's were down 1.6%, and Walmart's were down less than 1%. Although they later recovered.