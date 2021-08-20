Jeff Bezos succeeded: NASA suspends Elon Musk's contract with SpaceX due to demand from Blue Origin

August 20, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This Thursday, the United States Space Agency (NASA) voluntarily decided to suspend the contract it signed with Elon Musk's company SpaceX to collaborate on the Artemis Moon mission, the project that seeks to bring humans to the Moon again. This as a result of the lawsuit filed by the aerospace company Blue Origin , owned by Jeff Bezos , alleging irregularities in the selection process.

A NASA spokesperson confirmed that the first court hearings are scheduled for October 14 , Reuters reported. Meanwhile, the temporary suspension of work to develop the lunar module will be effective until November 1 , giving time for the authorities to issue a ruling.

It may interest you: Why the asteroid Psyche 16 is worth more than the entire global economy of planet Earth

On Friday, August 13, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin filed a lawsuit in the US Court of Federal Claims challenging NASA's "illegal and inappropriate evaluation " of the proposals submitted for the Lunar program.

Recall that last April NASA awarded SpaceX a contract for 2.9 billion dollars to build the lunar lander for the Aretemis Moon project. This put Blue Origin out of the race, which submitted a $ 5.9 billion proposal.

#ElonMusk plans to send humans to the Moon before 2024 https://t.co/tByqUjDKMF - Entrepreneur in Spanish (@SoyEntrepreneur) August 16, 2021

NASA clarified that the election was due to financial cuts imposed by the United States Congress. The agency had the budget to hire a single supplier instead of two, as originally planned in the tender.

Thinking that the agency would have opted for the cheapest offer, Bezos himself offered to cover up to $ 2 billion of the costs if NASA awards his company a lunar landing contract.

According to statements by the NASA spokesperson, SpaceX had intervened in the lawsuit to ensure that the court had a complete and accurate picture of the protest.

The controversy, now turned into a legal dispute, between NASA , Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Elon Musk's SpaceX , adds to the complications that have delayed the return of humans to the Moon , projected for 2024.