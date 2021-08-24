Why cubicles could be back in corporate offices

August 24, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

When will we fully return to the offices? Will we do it in hybrid format? What security measures are organizations taking? Without a doubt, 2020 completely changed the way many companies work.

Although the trend in recent times has been the format of open space offices, this may change due to the demands that COVID-19 brought with it. Some organizations are probably thinking of returning to the cubicle model, which was used in the 1980s and 1990s. This is in order to protect employees.

According to the Adecco Group , specialists in human resources, regardless of whether the return to the offices is total or partial as proposed by the hybrid or coworking format and the "hot desks", the truth is that companies must observe the rules security for employees as indicated in NOM-019, NOM-030 and NOM-035 of the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare. In this endeavor, closed or almost closed work spaces offer greater safety for the health of employees.

Organizations will most likely need to reconsider physical separations such as cubicles or partitions. Likewise, the positions that benefit the most could be those of greater responsibility since personal offices are probably assigned to him, although some management positions already have this privilege, this could be extended.

“The workforce must always be the number one priority for companies, without it their operation would not be possible. Therefore, any measure that improves their health security must be taken into account, valued and studied ”, explains Francisco Domene Martínez, CEO of Adecco México.

The importance of interaction

Human beings are social beings because they are natural, that is, we need to relate to other people, be it in a public or personal environment. The return to the offices will happen, one way or another, it will eventually happen. It is important to note that interactions reinforce our sense of belonging, increase our professional commitment and employees need a physical place where they can meet and live together.