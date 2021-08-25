Mexican Flink receives $ 57 million from The Chainsmokers and other investors

August 25, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Mexican microtrading startup Flink announced the closing of a $ 57 million Series B investment round that was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and which featured the participation of the DJ duo The Chainsmokers through the Mantis Venture Capital fund.

"We are very excited to have closed this investment round and to collaborate again with investors with great experience and who have supported us from the beginning. In addition, we are excited to join forces with new investors who believe in the company and its mission, to give them the possibility millions of people from accessing financial services, ”said Sergio Jiménez Amozurrutia, CEO and Co-Founder of Flink .

Investors from Accel and the Mexican fund ALLVP also participated in this round.



Ricardo Rafael and Sergio Jiménez, CTO and CEO of Flink / Image: Courtesy Flink

Sergio Jiménez assured that this new achievement will allow them to continue making a change in the country's financial system, promote financial education, develop more digital tools and give people greater access to the stock market ecosystem with innovative, safe, technological and agile products, adhering to to the regulatory framework.

Flink is an online bank for millennials that will offer them a different way of approaching banking and the opportunity to manage their money intelligently. It was founded in 2018 and its platform also allows you to invest in brands such as Netflix, Disney and Tesla with only 30 pesos.