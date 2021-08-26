Airbnb to offer free accommodation to 20,000 refugees from Afghanistan around the world

August 26, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

In a series of Tweets, ” Brian Chesky , director of Airbnb unveiled his plan to help refugees from Afghanistan. The accommodation platform Airbnb will offer free temporary stays to 20,000 Afghan refugees to help them settle around the world.

Since the fall of the Afghan government and the arrival of the Taliban to power, thousands of citizens have fled the Asian country for fear of the new regime. So Chesky says the company felt a responsibility to help.

Starting today, Airbnb will begin housing 20,000 Afghan refugees globally for free. - Brian Chesky (@bchesky) August 24, 2021

“Tens of thousands of Afghan refugees are resettling around the world. Where they stay they will build the first chapter of their new lives. I hope that the Airbnb community will provide these 10,000 refugees not only with a safe place to rest and restart, but also a welcome home, ”commented the director.

The company has not specified how much it plans to invest in the initiative or for how long it will house the refugees.

In another message via Twitter Chesky explained, “Starting today, Airbnb will start hosting 20,000 Afghan refugees globally for free. Although we will pay for these stays, this would be impossible without the generosity of our hosts ”.

How will the accommodation be paid for? The cost will be funded through contributions and the director, also from donors to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund.

Over the past weekend, the company has already placed 165 refugees in safe housing after their arrival in the United States. This is not the first time that the company has offered help, with the collaboration of other NGOs, it provides housing to people in need after natural disasters and other humanitarian crises.

I hope this inspires other business leaders to do the same. There's no time to waste. - Brian Chesky (@bchesky) August 24, 2021

Chesky, asked the business community to follow suit. "I hope this inspires other business leaders to do the same."