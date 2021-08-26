Konfío acquires Sr. Pago, a solution that supports growing companies

August 26, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Konfío , a financial technology company committed to boosting the growth and productivity of companies in Mexico, acquires the entirety of Sr. Pago, the most complete electronic payments platform in the market and one of the most important players in mobile point of sale (MPOS ) and electronic commerce in Mexico.

The purchase of Mr. Pago positions Konfío as the only digital platform in Mexico that offers solutions in one place for: payment for points of sale, payment for ecommerce , business management (ERP), billing and financing with business credit card or medium-term loans reaffirming its position as the best ally for growth and increased productivity of small and medium-sized companies.

"Mr. Pago facilitates financial inclusion and contributes to the growth of all types of businesses thanks to its wide range of products, technology, security and various payment solutions. For this reason, we are very happy to bring Mr. Pago and his team to the Konfío family, thus providing a more complete financial solution for growing companies, the business sector that contributes the most to development and employment in our country ”, says David Arana, Founder and CEO of Konfío

Konfío takes a further step in the consolidation of advanced solutions at the service of its customers, recognizing the opportunity to combine experience and knowledge wherever it may be. The arrival of Sr. Pago to the Konfío solutions platform represents the company's third acquisition after the acquisition of Astro in December 2019, and that of the ERP and software for Gestionix counters in December 2020. With this acquisition, a team 150 people will join the more than 750 Konfío collaborators.

“We are very excited to join our new family. Our arrival will add various collection systems to the financial services and management tools that Konfío currently offers to entrepreneurs and businessmen to help them continue to grow with their business; now they will be able to accept debit and credit card payments in a simple way, and they will obtain greater facilities for the dispersion of their resources as well as for cash withdrawals ”, affirms Pablo González, CEO of Sr. Pago.

This acquisition comes at a key moment where entrepreneurship is in the process of reinventing itself after the COVID-19 pandemic with unique transformation examples, where Mexican SMEs have been adopting the use of online payment tools and e-commerce sales have grown double digit according to AMVO.

With the addition of Mr. Pago, Konfío consolidates its position as the leading financial technology company that improves productivity and increases the sales of companies in Mexico.