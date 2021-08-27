Amazon

Amazon announces the opening of 400 jobs in Mexico

Job opportunities will be permanently virtual (working from home), with a reduced schedule of 40 hours per week.
Image credit: Christin Hume vía Unsplash / Amazon México vía Facebook

Entrepreneur Staff
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This August 26, Amazon announced the opening of 400 vacancies to work from home in its customer service area in Mexico. These positions are available in Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara.

Those who apply will work in the customer service part of the ecommerce company, it requires a person who knows how to solve problems, is flexible and is oriented to action. All this with the aim of helping the platform's customers to expedite orders and correct problems that may arise in the after-sales, as explained by Amazon in the job description.

In this way, the function of the employees in this position is to communicate with the users of Jeff Bezos' company, mainly through telephone and email. On the other hand, they have access to "a variety of software tools to navigate customer accounts, research, review policies and communicate effective solutions in a fun and fast-paced environment."

To apply to this job, the interested parties must guarantee that they have uninterrupted internet connectivity and an environment in their home where they can offer the best "in terms of productivity and quality."

Among the basic and mandatory requirements that are needed for the job are:

  • Live in Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Guadalajara or Monterrey.
  • High school diploma.
  • Be at least 18 years old.
  • Be a resident of Mexico and have citizenship or legal work permit in open condition.
  • Have an English level equal to or greater than 85%.
  • Have (or be able to get) high-speed Internet (10 MGB download / 5 MBG upload or better).
  • Have (or be able to get) another means of communication (landline or personal cell phone, for emergencies).
  • Although in the description the company does not specify the base salary, they do explain that they offer: savings funds, food stamps, medical insurance, private dental plan, life insurance, benefits of the law, maternity leave and extended paternity, 2 a 3 days off a week and a schedule of 40 hours.

To apply you must enter the Amazon Jobs page, read and review the list of requirements and skills and click the button apply now.

