This New Virus Attacks WhatsApp Users

August 27, 2021 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

A new virus is affecting WhatsApp users who downloaded the unofficial version "FM WhatsApp." Since WhatsApp is one of the most used applications to communicate worldwide, it is of high interest to cybercriminals since it is easy to steal information through it.

Kaspersky, a cybersecurity company, reported that it is a virus known as “Triada” that is part of the group of Trojan malware. It's so called because like the Trojan horse, the malware appears to be something legitimate, but is actually causing viruses to infiltrate your software.

Image: Depositphotos.com

Also, once you install the virus on your device, it is very difficult to control its actions and eliminate it. It begins to subscribe to services without your knowledge and collect personal information.

Mexico has been the country most affected by this malware, with 2,474 cases of people reporting accidentally downloading the virus. This is why the cybersecurity company urges users to stop downloading unofficial versions of the application.

