Look for Linio to conquer the Home category

August 27, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Electronic commerce in Latin America is taking an important role for the population, now making a purchase online implies being part of an experience that many sectors want to live. According to data from the consulting firm Ebanx, in 2022 more than 60% of the total population of Latin America will be reached, which will be more than 84 million new consumers.

Within the framework of the ninth anniversary of Linio México , Beatriz Burquez, Commercial Director of Linio, indicated that, “the advantages of buying through our Marketplace are: the security of your purchases when making payment on the platform , diversity in forms of payment, wide range of catalogs of local and international sellers; since 50% of the products are within our warehouse, deliveries to all parts of Mexico in two days or until the same day, and of course everything essential to find what you need for your home, in the same place " .

Nine years are said to be easy, the equivalent of approximately 3,285 days since Linio began its operation in Mexico, time in which hundreds of strategies have been executed, designed so that the Marketplace allies take advantage of the great discounts and promotions in different seasons of the year , these offers have allowed the sustained double-digit growth of the brand.

In addition to Mexico, its presence in Latin America is positioned in Chile, Colombia and Peru, four countries that add 170 million Internet users, equivalent to 80% penetration of said service, considering that between the four nations there are more than 260 million of inhabitants, positioning it as one of the most important markets at the regional level.

Courtesy: Linio

Looking for new business opportunities and challenges, Linio announced during its celebration that the objective for the following months is to position itself as the marketplace where you can find everything you need for your home. And it is that since 2020 the image of the category has been reinforced, having a growth of 45%, and in 2021 with almost 90% in the first semester.

Campaigns and new benchmark actions such as, Your House Is More Alive Than Ever, have been carried out to compete in the national market, since it is totally sure that the offer will be expanded with a wide range of items that you can find in the online store.

For his part, Gonzalo Rodríguez, Regional Marketing Director of Linio added that, “Linio is within the top 5 of the most recognized marketplaces in our country, with the home and technology categories being the ones that grew the most during 2020 and that remain in the sights of consumers in this present ". In addition, he commented that: “60% of consumers make the decision to purchase their products online once they have previously made a price mapping in physical stores. While 32% of Mexicans buy on digital platforms such as Linio, based on promotions, diversity of payment methods, quality and variety of products that are offered within the platform ”.

Courtesy: Linio

The challenge for Linio during 2021 and next 2022 is to become the expert in the online home category , being the first search option for when you need to organize or remodel the space of any area of the house. Without forgetting that by buying in Linio you can get points that you can accumulate for great experiences.