Tomiii11, the child youtuber who stole the heart of the internet at 12 years old, dies

Tomás Blanch took to the social networks of Latin America in April of this year.
Tomiii11, the child youtuber who stole the heart of the internet at 12 years old, dies
Image credit: tomiii_11youtuber vía Instagram

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Fly High Tomiii. Passed away Little Tomás Blanch , a 12-year-old Chilean who became famous in April 2021 after his story was made known by streamers like AuronPlay, Ibai, El Rubius and TheGrefg and a campaign was made to fulfill his dream: become a youtuber.

The news was published by a local media , which claims to have confirmed the death with those close to the child. At the moment, there is no more information about it and as far as is known Tomiii suffered from a degenerative disease that prevented him from performing certain movements.

The young man opened his YouTube channel in March of this year, in it he was dedicated to talking about his life and hobbies. He was so committed to becoming an influencer on this social network that on March 29 he posted a video thanking his 35 subscribers.

After his case became known, Tomiii began to receive the support of Internet users and his video channel on the platform reached 8.49 million subscribers. Subsequently, YouTube awarded the little one with their respective silver and gold plaques, which they give to the creators when they reach 100,000 and one million subscribers, respectively.

It also won some awards, including a Giga Award, and a Copihue de Oro.

