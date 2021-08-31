These will be the stars of the largest entrepreneurship festival in Latin America and Canada!

August 31, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The INCmty , the largest entrepreneurship festival in Latin America and Mexico, revealed its first speakers as part of the line up for its 2021 edition that will take place from November 8 to 10 in virtual format.

Image: INCmty

The virtual festival is the culminating point to connect the agents that intervene in the different stages of entrepreneurship and share the trends of the future. Through the Life & Human Being, Immersive Science & Tech and Business Hacks summits , which will be the main threads of the entire meeting, more than 200 activities will be carried out that will inspire entrepreneurs to take their projects to the next level.

"This festival will bring moments of great impact to generate inspiration and reflection for all participants who wish to be ready for the challenges that will come in the coming years," said Josué Delgado, director of INCmty. "This virtual format gives us much more flexibility to connect complementary entrepreneurs to strengthen their support networks."

Maye Musk, Darin Olien and Bred Feld top the agenda

For this year, INCmty 2021 will bring together a wide selection of speakers with great recognition in their field, such as:

Maye Musk , role model, trendsetter and disruptor with a fascinating family as well as a dietitian, model and ambassador for non-profit organizations, author of the best seller " A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success " .

Darin Olien , American businessman and co-host on the Netflix series “ Down to Earth with Zac Efron ” as well as founder of companies with sustainable practices, ambassador for the monetization of value by cryptocurrencies and passionate about plant-based food.

Brad Feld , co-founder and partner of Techstars , Foundry Group in addition to being a pioneer investor and entrepreneur who since 1987 has created investment funds to launch and operate innovative software companies.

Marité Rio , Business coach certified in ExO, Scaling Up, Multidimensional and Team Coaching at Growth Institute.

Riel Miller , Director of Futures Literacy, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and an expert on the theory and practice of using the future to change what people see and do.

Andrea Grobocopatel , president of the Fundación Organizaciones y Liderazgos Responsables (FLOR) and an expert economist in family businesses, corporate governance and diversity.

João Bocas , CEO of Digital Salutem and wearable technology expert, thought leader, and advisor on digital trends and innovations.

Santiago Zavala , partner 500 Startups LatAM and investor of companies such as Clip, Konfio, Ayenda, México Destinations, Conekta.

Priscilla Loomis , retired Olympic athlete and track and field medal winner, host of her Podcast and YouTube “In Our Prime” .

Santiago Bibiloni , Silicon Valley-based artificial intelligence entrepreneur at COR: Project Management Software with Artificial Intelligence CEO & Founder.

Liliana Reyes Castrejón , general director of AMEXCAP and leader in project management with funding from international financial organizations.

Image: INCmty

The participations of some of these speakers will be available live through the festival's social networks and launches of new startups and innovative services will be shared.

Canada and Mexico will create alliance of entrepreneurs

In addition to these announced news, it was announced that Canada is the guest country to promote business and synergies of entrepreneurs between both countries, in addition to connecting them with the most important Innovation Hubs in that country. This is thanks to an alliance between the Consulate General of Canada in Monterrey, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Mexico-Monterrey Chapter and INCmty.

Additionally, INCmty launched four calls to invite all entrepreneurs at any stage: from developing an innovative business idea ( INC B-Challenge ), validating a prototype ( INC Prototype ), growing their startups ( INC Accelerator ) and / or presenting innovative sustainable agriculture solutions ( HEINEKEN Green Challenge ). The winners of these calls will access prizes ranging from 80 thousand pesos to 500 thousand in accumulated stock, respectively.

Image: INCmty