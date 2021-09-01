LinkedIn will deactivate your Stories at the end of September

September 1, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

One of the things I like the most about my job is the ability to constantly experiment to improve your LinkedIn experience. In any given month, we launch and test hundreds of new features, and you give us your feedback.

Last year we included LinkedIn Stories as a fun and informal way to share updates on short videos. We've learned a lot about what works and what doesn't in the context of LinkedIn, and we're taking note of those learnings to turn the Stories format into a redesigned, platform-wide video experience that's even richer and more conversational. . We're embracing the mixed media and creative tools of LinkedIn Stories, while working to custom integrate them with your feed and professional identity.

As part of this change, we will deactivate the current LinkedIn Stories experience at the end of September.

To everyone who jumped on LinkedIn Stories to post little pills of audiovisual content in a professional context, thank you. Stories have given you an easy way to share ideas, ask for help, and react to industry news and updates. But we've also learned that you want an even better experience, redesigned for LinkedIn:

You would like the videos to live on your profile, not to disappear. When developing the Stories, we assume that members would not want informal videos attached to their profile and that ephemerality would reduce the barriers that can be felt when posting. The reality has been different, since you have shown us that you want to create videos that tell your professional story in a more personal way, and that convey both your personality and your experience.

You want more creative tools to make attractive videos. With LinkedIn Stories, members could use Stickers and "Question of the Day" to make videos more creative and engaging, but you want more ways to improve that content in a professional context, and you want to do it across LinkedIn.

We'd love to keep hearing from you and learn more about the video on LinkedIn in the comments. Meanwhile, we will continue working to create an ever better experience for you.

Learn more in the original LinkedIn post.