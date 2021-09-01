Tania Morales, the Mexican who made the English dance 'La Chona' and went viral

September 1, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

If there is something that Mexicans know how to do, it is to set the environment, and social distancing is not an impediment to achieve it. Such is the case of T ania Morales, originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León, who made her neighbors in Manchester dance to the rhythm of “La Chona” by Los Tucanes de Tijuana, and “La Vaca” by Mala Fe.

How do we find out? For two TikTok videos that went viral on social media. Through her account on the short video platform, Tania (@ tatismorales89), shared the routines that she put to her English neighbors, since she is a teacher of this activity.

@ tatismorales89 I re-upload the video since they blocked the original audio hahaha La Chona - Los Tucanes De Tijuana

"I will tell the story of a famous person Everyone knows her by the nickname Chona Her husband says I don't know what to do with her anymore Every day he goes to the dances and buys a bottle ... "

It is heard while children, youth, and older adults try to follow the teacher from the sidewalk in front of their houses, with a healthy distance.

Who is Tania Morales?

Morales explained in the same social network that she was already a teacher in Monterrey, but during a cruise trip a friend introduced her to Tom, a young British man.

Love arose and Tom invited her to spend two weeks with him in Manchester, but the pandemic hit and the holidays turned into a six-month confinement.

In that time, their relationship continued its course and in June 2020 Tom asked for her hand. In April 2021 they got married. In addition, he explained that those videos were recorded right in his quarantine, because his mother-in-law likes to organize meetings on the block, so he proposed to teach the neighbors.

Tania also said that she will continue to upload videos of her classes. He already has “La Bamba”, “Fiesta Caliente”, “Ay !, Papacito” and even reggaeton.

She is passionate about dance and "carries it in her blood," and she will always feel grateful and happy to be Mexican, she said.

The certified teacher in Latin rhythms is already in Monterrey, she says she will be there for a few weeks or two months. He already has 26.6 thousand followers on TikTok.