Curiosities

Tania Morales, the Mexican who made the English dance 'La Chona' and went viral

Not only did he make them move to the rhythm of the Tijuana Toucans, he also taught them steps with "La Vaca" and "La Bamba". Pure Latin rhythm!
Next Article
Tania Morales, the Mexican who made the English dance 'La Chona' and went viral
Image credit: @tatismorales89, TikTok

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

If there is something that Mexicans know how to do, it is to set the environment, and social distancing is not an impediment to achieve it. Such is the case of T ania Morales, originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León, who made her neighbors in Manchester dance to the rhythm of “La Chona” by Los Tucanes de Tijuana, and “La Vaca” by Mala Fe.

How do we find out? For two TikTok videos that went viral on social media. Through her account on the short video platform, Tania (@ tatismorales89), shared the routines that she put to her English neighbors, since she is a teacher of this activity.

@ tatismorales89

I re-upload the video since they blocked the original audio hahaha

La Chona - Los Tucanes De Tijuana

"I will tell the story of a famous person

Everyone knows her by the nickname Chona

Her husband says I don't know what to do with her anymore

Every day he goes to the dances and buys a bottle ... "

It is heard while children, youth, and older adults try to follow the teacher from the sidewalk in front of their houses, with a healthy distance.

@ tatismorales89

And we also danced some merengue in England #lavaca #latina #regia #regiaenuk #vivamexico #vivamexico #vivalatinos #merengue #dance

♬ original sound - Tania Morales

Who is Tania Morales?

Morales explained in the same social network that she was already a teacher in Monterrey, but during a cruise trip a friend introduced her to Tom, a young British man.

Love arose and Tom invited her to spend two weeks with him in Manchester, but the pandemic hit and the holidays turned into a six-month confinement.

In that time, their relationship continued its course and in June 2020 Tom asked for her hand. In April 2021 they got married. In addition, he explained that those videos were recorded right in his quarantine, because his mother-in-law likes to organize meetings on the block, so he proposed to teach the neighbors.

Tania also said that she will continue to upload videos of her classes. He already has “La Bamba”, “Fiesta Caliente”, “Ay !, Papacito” and even reggaeton.

She is passionate about dance and "carries it in her blood," and she will always feel grateful and happy to be Mexican, she said.

The certified teacher in Latin rhythms is already in Monterrey, she says she will be there for a few weeks or two months. He already has 26.6 thousand followers on TikTok.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Curiosities

A man invested 400 pesos one night in the Rocket Bunny cryptocurrency and 'woke up' being a billionaire

Curiosities

What is the Strawberry Moon, the last supermoon of the year?

Curiosities

Trouble times with bread are lesser? They create a loaf in honor of the Puebla sinkhole