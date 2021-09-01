A robot will be the new employee of Palacio de Hierro

September 1, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Can you imagine walking through a store and being served by a robot? Something like this will happen in the electronics department of the Palacio de Hierro located in Polanco, Mexico City.

A robot developed by Intel will be the department store's new advisor, it will help users choose computers and other electronic devices. The humanoid combines artificial intelligence with the internet of things and cloud services.

The robot has the ability to answer common questions through its voice interaction, as well as profile what each user will need and move to the correct counter to show the customer the product.

Image: @_ElVentilado_ via Twitter.

On the other hand, the humanoid has a camera that allows him to observe his surroundings and capture data in real time, he will be able to create a profile of each customer and know how many people are walking through his sales floor.

"Robot" was developed by Intel in conjunction with the robotics company called Octopy, which combines robotics with artificial intelligence.