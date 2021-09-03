WhatsApp was fined 266 million dollars by a country of the European Union

September 3, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

WhatsApp will have to pay 266 million dollars in Ireland. The digital authority of that country determined that the instant messaging application was not completely honest with its users about how their data was used.

An investigation started in 2018, which was requested by the European data protection committee and ruled by the Irish Data Protection Commission, had the objective of determining whether the app complied with its transparency obligations.

According to the report , the platform did not explain how they collect user data and information, nor how they share it with Facebook and Instagram . Likewise, the jury ordered WhatsApp to modify its policies and improve communication with its users in order to comply with the data privacy regulations of the European Union.

WhatsApp disagrees with this decision and will appeal to the court. According to a statement issued by the application, "the sanctions are totally disproportionate," and they also added that they have worked to ensure that the information they send to their users is transparent and complete.