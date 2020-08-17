Why Xiaomi changed its name from 'big rice' to 'small rice' (and the reason is very good)

Xiaomi was originally going to be called Dami or Big Rice , but its founder, Jun Lei, wanted the company to have more humble values and changed the name to Xiaomi, or Little Rice , said Alvin Tse, director of Poco and Xiaomi Indonesia.

Depositphotos.com

During the celebration for the company's 10th anniversary, Jum Lei gave a speech in which he explained that a decade ago Samsung, Nokia and Motorola, three foreign companies, dominated the mobile phone market in China with good products, but at prices exorbitant. Lei's idea was to make phones just as good at half the price.

“Motorola had the best hardware business, Microsoft the best software and Google the best Internet services. "[I thought] that if we could bring together the best talents from these three companies [we would pave our way to success]," said the Xiaomi founder in his speech.

Lei first convinced Bin Lin, then vice president of the Google China Engineering Institute and, from then on, Xiaomi's number two employee. At Motorola, he signed Guangping Zhou, who had led the development of the MING series of phones, very popular in Hong Kong. From Microsoft he pulled Kong-Kat Wong, who today leads the Mi Wi-Fi and Mi Cloud teams.

When Lei tried to recruit Feng Hong, a young Google engineer who today runs the entire MIUI system division, Hong asked him three questions:

"Have you made smartphones before?"

-Never.

"Do you know Wang Jianzhou, the president of China Mobile?"

-No, I do not know it.

"Do you know Terry Gou, the founder of Foxconn?"

"I know him, but I'm not sure he can say the same about me."

Xiaomi founders team. Photo: Xiaomi

Against the odds, Hong accepted the proposal and joined the team. It was then that the 13 partners gathered around a rice cooker and shared a bowl of millet porridge or xi ǎ om ǐ (小米), a fine-grained cereal that China has cultivated for six millennia, particularly in the poorest and driest regions. from the north of the country.

The Chinese character 米 ( m ǐ ) means “rice”, as does 米饭 ( mĭfàn ), which is the word Xiaomi refers to its fans with. For its part, xi ǎ om ǐ means millet because 小 ( xi ǎ o) means "small", as opposed to 大(dà) which is "big". Hence, Xiaomi (小米) was about to be called Dami (大米).

Lei relates the name Xiaomi ("small rice") with a Buddhist expression that says that "a single grain of rice from a Buddhist is as big as a mountain." But millet also has historical significance for China, and is related to the revolutionary expression "millet and rifle" used by the Chinese Communist Party during the Second Sino-Japanese War.