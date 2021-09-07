Bitcoin

Bitcoin Is Now Legal Tender in El Salvador

El Salvador announced the launch of the electronic wallet "Chivo", created under the recent Bitcoin Law.
Next Article
Bitcoin Is Now Legal Tender in El Salvador
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Starting today, Bitcoin has become legal tender in El Salvador. This allows companies to accept this cryptocurrency as a form of payment. With this in mind, Bitso said in a statement that it will work with Silvergate Bank, a bank regulated by the U.S. federal government and incorporated in the state of California, to facilitate transactions in U.S. dollars.

The Mexican fintech announced that it will become the main provider of cryptocurrency services for the electronic wallet “Chivo”, the wallet with which Salvadorans will be able to interact with Bitcoin instantly, securely and for free.

The Chivo platform will allow users to make payments in Bitcoin or in dollars between people and companies from anywhere in the world. Users will be able to automatically convert Bitcoin transactions to dollars or choose to keep their Bitcoins and withdraw them later in cash at newly installed ATMs in the region. The application will serve as a wallet for everyday use, that is, a mobile payment system available for Android and iOS devices. The use of the wallet is completely optional, and those who do not have Salvadoran nationality will also be able to access the app.

Related: 4 Possible Benefits of the Adoption of Bitcoin in El Salvador, According to Bank of America

In early June 2021, El Salvador became a global trend by becoming the first country in the world to accept Bitcoin as legal tender.

Bitso is the largest cryptocurrency platform in Latin America, with operations in Mexico, Argentina and Brazil and more than 2.75 million users. It recently surpassed the $1 billion valuation and became one of the region's recent unicorns.

Related: The Mexican Startup Bitso Becomes a Unicorn

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Plunges More Than 11% After China Bans Cryptocurrency Mining

Bitcoin

Elon Musk Sold 10% of Tesla's Bitcoins and Will Accept the Cryptocurrency Again When It's Greener

Bitcoin

El Salvador becomes the first country to approve the legal use of bitcoin