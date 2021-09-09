Starbucks: This is how Car Pick-up works, the new exclusive benefit for Starbucks Rewards members

If coffee is your fuel, you may be a Starbucks customer and may want to join their rewards program . Starbucks Rewards members get several exclusive benefits and rewards, including the newly announced Car Pick-up or direct-to-car delivery mode. Therefore, here we tell you how it works to get more out of your coffee time.

Among the benefits of Starbucks Rewards are early access to products throughout the year, a free drink in the month of your birthday, refill in coffee of the day and additional gifts each time you level up. In addition, members of the rewards program can now enjoy their drinks and food without getting out of the car.

“We know the needs of our customers, which is why at Starbucks we are adapting our services to satisfy them. As a result, we find new ways to improve the brand experience, ” Bibiana Rosique, Starbucks Mexico marketing director, said in a statement.

How does the Starbucks Car Pick-up work?

“We are excited to provide our customers with a new way to obtain their favorite Starbucks orders, and to deliver an exclusive experience to our Rewards members ,” added Rosique.

Starbucks Rewards members who want to try this novelty just need to follow these steps:

Enter the Starbucks Mexico app.

app. Order your order using the Car-Pick Up option or direct delivery to the vehicle.

option or direct delivery to the vehicle. When you arrive at the selected branch, you must park in the place reserved for 'Car PickUp service' .

. Once there, you will enter your parking number in the app.

A barista will welcome you and deliver your order in the comfort of your car.

In principle, the Car Pick-up mode will be available in more than 100 stores, but the company's plan is to expand the service to more branches in the coming months.

And if you are a big Starbucks fan ...

“From September 20 to 26, through the Starbucks Mexico application, Starbucks Rewards members will be able to purchase their favorite drink in a large size for 35 pesos and enjoy early access to a collection of limited edition products prior to its launch. to the general public, on September 27 ” , detailed the chain of coffee shops.

The company highlighted that the special items are made with recyclable materials and the collection includes a glass tumbler, two thermos flasks, a water bottle and two special edition reusable glasses. Its intention is to motivate the use of reusable cups among its customers to reach its goal: reduce their single-use waste by 50% by 2030.

If you want to become a member of the Starbucks Rewards program, you just have to sign up at https://rewards.starbucks.mx/ . For every 10 pesos of purchase in any of its stores you get one star. The idea is to accumulate stars to exchange them for prizes, which are additional to those already included.