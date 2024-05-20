📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Commencement Speaker Gives Graduates $1,000 in Envelopes During Speech Granite Telecommunications founder and CEO Robert Hale Jr. spoke to University of Massachusetts Dartmouth graduates and gave a gift — with a twist.

The best commencement speeches are often motivational and thought-provoking, leaving new graduates optimistic as they head into the "real world."

But for the Class of 2024 at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, new grads walked away with more than just a wealth of knowledge — they left their ceremony with an extra $1,000 in their pockets.

Last week, the founder and CEO of Granite Telecommunications, Robert Hale Jr., spoke to grads at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth about their futures and shared a story about a time when his business suffered a $1 billion loss in just one day to explain the importance of perseverance through failure.

"It's okay to fail," Hale told graduates. "Life will give you challenges and if you take those challenges you'll fail from time to time — don't worry about it … don't fear failure, understand that it's just part of the process, and if you use that fear of failure to motivate yourself, you'll be better for it."

Then, as he wrapped up, he shocked the audience by announcing he was giving each graduate graduate $1,000 — but there was a catch.

"These trying times have heightened the need for sharing, caring, and giving," Hale told students. "Our community needs you and your generosity more than ever."

The students were given two envelopes with $500 each — one was intended for the students to keep for themselves while the other was for them to give to someone else in need.

"As the degree conferral was about to begin, Hale came forward and let the graduates know he had one more bit of advice for them. He told the eager crowd that for him and his wife Karen, 'the greatest joys we've had in our life have been the gift of giving,'" UMass Dartmouth said in a release. "Hale let the Class of 2024 know that the two large duffle bags being brought up on stage by security were packed with envelopes full of cash."

There were roughly 1,200 students in UMass Dartmouth's 2024 graduating class.

Hale's current net worth is an estimated $5.4 billion.
