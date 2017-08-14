18 part-time business opportunities

Have you ever dreamed of running a business part-time without having to leave your normal job or just want to do your first tests with the world of entrepreneurship before committing full time? Regardless of your reason, here are 18 ways to start your own part-time business.

1. Antiques

Make money with treasures from the past and have fun in the process! You can visit yard sales, flea markets, and specialty stores to find furniture, toys, clothing, and other goodies steeped in history. You can rent a space in antique cooperatives or put a stand in specialized markets on weekends.

2. Computer tutor

You may be an expert in Windows, Linus, web research, HTML, or word processing, you can help other people improve their computer skills. Start teaching through organizations in your community and formulate adult education courses.

3. Jewelry and accessories

Put your creative talents to work by designing custom jewelry and accessories. Whether you work with silver or recycled materials, clay or papier-mâché, there is a market for specialized designs of earrings, pins, bracelets, necklaces and buckles that you can sell in markets, fairs, boutiques and online.

4. Coffee cart

According to the Specialty Coffee Association of America, each cup of specialty coffee leaves a profit of between 55.1% and 61.5%. So if you like experience drinks like coffees and teas, you can buy and rent a coffee cart for events in your community, concerts or markets.

5. Garage and Attic Cleaning / Moving Services

Nobody likes to spend the weekend cleaning the house - it's messy and time-consuming, and when you're done, you still have to take all the trash with you. But if you don't mind doing a little physical labor, a cleaning service can be fun. You can even find some treasures among the things that other people discard and you can increase your profits by recycling bottles, newspapers and scrap metal. You will need a pick-up truck or any other vehicle capable of transporting large materials.

6. Repairman

If something is broken, you can fix it. Your phone will not stop ringing with requests from seniors and others who do not want (or know) how to fix a problem with their homes. You can make yourself known through social networks, in the tlapalerías in your area or with flyers. Then you can start repairing anything you can, from bathroom leaks to broken windows.

7. Home inspection

Home buyers need an expert eye that can do a complete review of the property they want to purchase. If you know building and housing codes, you can study the structural problems of a place and recommend repairmen (or do the repairs yourself).

8. Medical transcripts

Be part of a medical team without having to leave your home. There is a high demand in medical offices, dentists, chiropractors and veterinarians for people who can transcribe patient files. If you have training in medical terminology and language skills, this can be a source of extra income.

9. Home entertainment repair

Do you have the skill to repair stereos or DVD players? If you know how to handle wiring and you have knowledge of electronics, you can start a small repair business with the people in your neighborhood.

10. Office and home organization

Attention lovers of order: they can help less organized or busy people to maintain the cleanliness of their homes and workplaces, either by organizing closets, arranging files and throwing away excess garbage.

11. Personal chef

What's to eat, love? Making takeout for busy parents or dedicated professionals can be good business. There is a high demand for this specialized service. Plan a menu, make a shopping list, and satisfy your hungry clientele. They can even be your office buddies!

12. Personal trainer

Today, people of all ages seek to be healthier and are willing to listen to advice to achieve this. If you know about this topic, you can share your experience in spas, running clubs, swimming and gyms of all kinds.

13. Picture framer

As funny as it sounds, a professional framing service can be very lucrative. You could collaborate with gallery owners, photographers, and individuals who want to keep a photograph or print. You can take classes to become an expert in paper, glass and wood and in turn, establish a relationship with local artists to recommend your work.

14. Loans of plants and their maintenance

Do you have a good hand for plants and a truck? You can open a service that offers green and beautiful plants to buildings, clubs and offices. You can strengthen your clientele through a regular irrigation, pruning, and fertilization program.

15. File search

You can take advantage of your experience in various databases such as public archives to help your clients search for missing relatives, check the record of a supplier or investigate the reality of a market. Your clients can be attorneys, business owners, and people with independent searches.

16. Distribution of food

As work lives lengthen (and millennials stop choosing to stay at home to go out and succeed in the business world), home-ordered food is becoming the new norm. A good way to make the most of the evenings or weekends is to run a food delivery business or offer the service for local restaurants.

17. T-shirt design

If you are an artist of a new medium of expression, you can wear t-shirts. Paint, draw, apply stones and print designs on these garments. You can sell them at markets, comic book conventions, or art stores.

18. Tai Chi instructor

In this fast-paced world, parents, entrepreneurs, students, and business people can benefit from relaxation and meditation exercises. If you know about these methods, you can offer classes in health centers or through your acquaintances.

