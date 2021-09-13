Steve Wozniak, Co-Founder of Apple, Announces His Own Aerospace Company Privateer Space With Enigmatic VIDEO

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has just announced his new project, nothing less than creating his own aerospace company called Privateer Space . Although he did not clearly spell out his goals, there is speculation it could set Elon Musk's SpaceX , Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic to shake.

Depositphotos.com

It may interest you: Virgin Galactic shares fall after postponing its test flight

Just a few hours ago, Wozniak posted a cryptic message on his Twitter account to break the news:

"A private space company is starting up, different from the others," wrote the tech entrepreneur along with a YouTube link.

A Private space company is starting up, unlike the others. https://t.co/6s8J32mjuF - Steve Wozniak (@stevewoz) September 13, 2021

The video is no less mysterious than the tweet from 'Woz', as he is also known.

“Together we will go far. We will take care of each other, we will solve problems together, this is not a race, it is not a competition or a game, ” says a voice- over , most likely referring to the rivalry that millionaires have shown in space .

“We are not a person, a company, a nation… We are a planet […] and it is up to us to work together to do what is right and good. So here he is to take care of what we have, so that the next generation can be better together, ” the teaser continues.

The video closes with the phrase "The sky is no longer the limit" , before showing the name of Steve Wozniak's new aerospace company .

According to the Xataka portal, Woz will be co-founded by Alex Fielding , founder of the robotic digitization company Ripcord. They also point out that instead of entering the 'space race' , Privateer Space would focus on cleaning up the space debris generated by the many satellites that launch into space each year.

On the website of the space company you can read that they are working in "stealth mode" , and that they will give more details at the AMOS Tech 2021 conference. This event is an event on spatial awareness in which educational institutions, government agencies and private companies participate. It will take place September 14-17 Maui, Hawaii.