These Mexican wings triumph in the home of the Buffalo Bills

Wings Army , brand of the Maso en Expansión holding company, achieved for the fourth consecutive time, the recognition of the National Buffalo Wing Festival , a figure of "world of wings", to its participating sauces, this time in the category of BBQ.

The Mexican franchise in a cobranding with the sweet enchilado Pelón Pelo Rico, obtained the trophy that was presented at the Buffalo Bills football field, the scene of the contest that brought together the 20 most outstanding brands in this food industry.

Wings Army is the only firm from Mexico, invited to the contest, and that has achieved five awards after a land crossing of more than 2,000 miles between Mexico and the City of Buffalo, New York.

And it is that the national franchise transfers all the "experience" of its "barracks" restaurant to the contest, which causes huge lines of lovers of wings around its stand to taste the Mexican flavor.

Courtesy: Wings Army

Martín Santaella, CEO and founder of Wings Army, encouraged by this acceptance of their sauces, is already analyzing the proposal to bring one of its branches to that city; Currently with more than 200 barracks in Mexico and a presence in Panama, the franchise accelerates its international expansion process.

Wings Army, obtained what no national firm in its turn, in a quarter, receive recognition for its sauces in the United States and Europe. In Brussels, Belgium, the International Taste Institute , made up of the best chefs and sommeliers, recognized its Mango Habanero and Tamarindo sauces, with stars of the Superior Taste Award 2021.