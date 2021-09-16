This Saturday PlatziConf is held, the event that teaches you to work in technology

This Saturday, September 18, PlatziConf will be held, one of the most anticipated events by the largest technology community in Latin America

Cortesía Platzi

The main objective of the conference is to teach your students how to work in technology. This year the Platzi NFT Award will be held, the first recognition of crypto artists in Latin America. The award celebrates the innovation and creativity of the best NFTs of the year through blockchain technology.

"It is the largest online technology event. Not for those who consume but for people who create and build the internet. For people who not only use technology but imagine, create and develop it and bring it to hundreds of thousands of users" he said Freddy Vega, CEO of Platzi.

As every year, PlatziConf will also be the space for the final of Platzi DemoDay 2021, which chooses the most promising startup in the region and will receive 50 thousand dollars of investment from Codestream and Platzi. In the past two years, 16 startups entered Y Combinator, the renowned Silicon Valley accelerator, and more than 20 startups that participated in DemoDay raised more than $ 1 million in capital.

Image: Platzi

The event will feature 79 expert panelists from the industry, among the most prominent are:

Jonah Berger: Recognized as a global authority on viral content and influential behavior, he will talk about persuasion strategies in a digital world. Berger is the author of the bestseller Contagious and a consultant for brands such as Coca-Cola, Apple, and HP.

Janet Machuka: Named one of the top 25 digital marketing women in Kenya. It has been recognized as Kenya's Top 50 Social Media Power Influencer and Top 34 Digital Experts. She is the founder of ATC Academy and #AfricaTweetChat. His work has been recognized by Talkwalker, SemRush, and Hubspot.

Julio Profe: It became a Guinness Record for the online math class with the most viewers in the world. He is the most influential math teacher on YouTube in the Hispanic world.

Carolina Huaranca: Director at Kapor Capital and member of the board of directors of Latinas in Tech, will focus on the participation of women in technological entrepreneurship with her talk: “Women also found startups”.

Javier Matuk: founder of the first internet service in Mexico, SPIN .. He is the founder of the technology news portal unocero.com .

Other outstanding talks will be given by leaders of large platforms such as Federico Soria, Engineering Manager at Airbnb; Priyanka Shetty, Product Manager at Twitter; Diego Pinzón, content director for Atlanta United FC; Hernán Casciari, founder of the Orsai publishing house, Daniel Torres Burriel, of TorresBurriel Estudio; and Carlos Alarcon, data scientist at Platzi.

In total there will be 79 panelists in 4 categories within the online platform. PlatziConf has been held in Colombia, Mexico, Spain and Online for six consecutive years. This is version No. 15 and it will be online.

Find out more information on the official website of PlatziConf.