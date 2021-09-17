The first electric pickup is ready and it is not from Tesla

The first pickup truck or electric charge is ready for consumers and is not Tesla. Rivian's founder and CEO, Robert "RJ" Scaringe, reported on Tuesday, September 14, via Twitter that the company completed the manufacture of the vehicle.

“After months of building pre-production cars, this morning our first customer vehicle rolled off our production line in Normal [Illinois]! The collective efforts of our team have made this moment possible. I can't wait to put them in the hands of our customers! ”He said.

This fact places the startup as the first automotive company to produce and sell an electric cargo van. It is the R1T model of the brand, which has a price that ranges from 67,500 dollars (1,348,449 Mexican pesos approximately) to 73,000 dollars (1,458,322 Mexican pesos approximately), depending on its specifications.

Other companies that are making an electric pickup truck include General Motors (GM), Lordstown Motors, Ford, and Tesla.

Image: via Rivian.com

According to TechCrunch , Rivian's cars received certifications from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board, allowing the company to sell and deliver its truck in the 50 states of the United States.

Although it is not yet clear about the number of vehicles produced or who will be the first customers to drive the truck, CNBC confirmed that all the cars produced by the company are salable.

Image: via Rivian.com

On its official website , Rivian reports that deliveries will begin in January 2022. However, some media have reported that the firm plans to begin deliveries of the launch edition of its R1T models this month.