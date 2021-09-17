National Drill 2021: Here's what you need to know

This Sunday , September 19, it will be 36 years since the 1985 earthquake and 4 in 2017. As every year, both are commemorated with a national drill on the same day where all citizens must activate the security protocols wherever they are. . The Government of Mexico shared details about the event this Wednesday and warned that it will take place under the hypothesis that there will be a 7.2-degree earthquake with an epicenter 35 kilometers from Acatlán, Puebla.

The seismic alert will sound at 11:30 in the morning at 12,826 alarms around the city. The security protocols will be carried out in public and private places such as homes, squares, restaurants. So far there are more than 30 thousand properties registered around the Republic on the government website , if you have not registered your property yet, you have until September 18 to do so.

Unlike other years, this drill must follow the COVID19 security measures . It will be necessary for everyone to go out with face masks, masks and keep a healthy distance during exercise.

The alarm will sound in eight states of the Republic: Mexico City, State of Mexico, Chiapas, Guerrero, Michoacán, Oaxaca, Puebla and Tlaxcala. These are usually the places that are most affected by earthquakes in the country. However, almost everyone else will also participate in the drill as an act of commemoration.

To prepare, it is recommended that you have a plan so that when the time comes you know what to do. If you are going out, make sure you know the evacuation route. If you are going to stay inside, check which is the safest place for you. It is also recommended that you have important documents on hand in case you have to evacuate quickly. It is important that these types of exercises are taken seriously to maximize your safety when it is a real emergency.