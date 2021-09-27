Do you want to learn more about technology, but don't know where to start? One of the best options, and easily accessible, is to do it through a podcast .

Aurospace Podcast y Binarios

Although this sound format appeared in the United States at the beginning of the 21st century , it was until 2014 when it had its explosive time when it became a profitable medium.

The truth is that, thanks to the different digital platforms, podcasts have gained greater popularity in recent years and have become a true trend . And it is that through them you can inform yourself, learn and entertain yourself, and, above all, it allows you to play them, pause them and repeat them at any time you want.

So, if you are passionate about science, or you simply like to keep up to date with the latest news, this time I am going to share the best technology and innovation podcasts in Spanish . With each of them you will learn a lot, and they will inspire you to exploit your capabilities and your most creative side for innovation.

Image: mixx.io/

Created by Álex Barredo , this podcast carries out daily broadcasts in which different topics related to technology and business are approached in an entertaining and attractive way.

In an interview with El Economista , Barredo says that the program was born under the premise that technology blogs are not specialized, since they are mixed with publications of popular culture and other topics that have nothing to do with the field. " I thought there were people who wanted pure technology information, " he says.

It is worth mentioning that Mixx .io began in 2015 as a technology news blog, then it became a newsletter and, finally, it became a podcast, a format that to date has given greater audience and satisfaction to Spanish.

Image: Clear the X

Created by Xataka , this podcast seeks to answer a specific question about the publisher's most important weekly topic. The broadcasts are carried out on Thursdays and each program has the participation of different experts on the subject to be discussed.

Despite having a variable duration, they are not long podcasts, so you can listen to them at any time of the day.

Image: Talentum

Hosted by Ivan Lozano and produced by Jorge Zavala , the Talentum podcast shares interviews with Mexican professionals who are succeeding in Silicon Valley.

In each broadcast, the guests tell their stories and professional experiences from the most famous technological hub in the world.

Talentum is a program that aims to relocate Mexican professionals to live and work in the United States legally and quickly.

In this podcast, Ai Lab School talks about the importance of guiding new generations of professionals to become technology ambassadors and future leaders in Aerospace Artificial Intelligence .

Ai Lab School is a professional education company, responsible for the development of Engineers in the area of programming and Artificial Intelligence. In addition, she is a Silicon Valley talent linker, incubator and connector.

Image: Great Invention

Presented by Chris Becerra , this podcast is characterized by offering fun and relaxed talks with the most notable personalities in the world of Spanish-speaking technology.

Image: The Valley of the Stubborn

Looking for a creative boost and inspiration? With El Valle de los Tercos you will find it.

The stars of this science and technology podcast are Latino executives and entrepreneurs currently working in Silicon Valley . In each episode the life story and overcoming of some of these personalities, called “ the stubborn ” are shared, and the latest developments in the technological world are addressed.

Here you will learn that stubbornness can be your best ally to cross borders.

Image: Aurospace Podcast

Led by Edrick Uribe , the Aurospace podcast summons one guest per week, with whom they talk and analyze different possible ways to generate traction in the technological and industrial ecosystem.

Through a careful, professional and high-quality format, the objective that the program pursues with each episode is to show and consolidate the bases to take Mexico into space.

Image: TDF Pirates

From southern Argentina, Andrés Ullúa and Germán Mengucci make Piratas de TDF , one of the most popular podcasts on technology and innovation in the region.

In each episode, the programming specialists share their favorite characters and innovations from the tech universe.

Image: Nerdcore

Talking about technology and innovation is also talking about video games .

For an hour, the Mexicans Leo Lambertini and Oscar Yasse Noriega , the latter known as “ Akira ” and creator of Atomix magazine, tackle all the gadgets that a geek might be interested in. The podcast is accompanied by a live stream via YouTube .

It should be noted that during some episodes there are also exclusive interviews with gamers and with different personalities to talk about creations and innovations in the technological world.

Nerdcore airs every Thursday at 9:30 PM (Mexico time).

Image: Interview technology

If you are taking your first steps in the world of technology and innovation, and you are in the process of learning, this podcast is ideal for you.

Hosted by Pablo Trinidad and Frank Blanco , the program is characterized by addressing different topics in a dynamic and entertaining way. The backbone of the podcast, as the name implies, are the interviews with relevant personalities in this field, mainly from the world of computing.

Image: Binaries

Another of the most popular technology podcasts in Spanish is Binario , hosted by Ángel Jiménez de Luis . In each episode the journalist comments on the technological news, with relevant and quality information.

Jiménez de Luis is CEO of Cuonda , a site where you can listen to the program.

As you can see, the offer in Spanish is wide and diverse, so choose the one that most catches your attention and begins to soak up the technological world.

I assure you that each of these podcasts will be of great use to you to keep up to date with the latest technology news and, in addition, they will be a valuable boost for you to bet on innovation.