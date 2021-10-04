The 10 most promising startups in Mexico: Infographic

A few days ago LinkedIn presented the 3rd annual edition of the Top Startups list with 10 emerging companies that have been in their sights all of 2021, attracting investors and employees.

Sofía Ugalde

The social network ranked startups on four pillars: headcount growth, interest in job postings, user interaction with the company and its employees, and the way startups have obtained candidates from companies. from your LinkedIn Best Companies list. To qualify, companies must be private, up to 7 years old, 50 employees or more, and headquartered in Mexico.