Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

The 10 most promising startups in Mexico: Infographic

The economy begins to reactivate in different industries opening opportunities in different sectors.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A few days ago LinkedIn presented the 3rd annual edition of the Top Startups list with 10 emerging companies that have been in their sights all of 2021, attracting investors and employees.

Sofía Ugalde

The social network ranked startups on four pillars: headcount growth, interest in job postings, user interaction with the company and its employees, and the way startups have obtained candidates from companies. from your LinkedIn Best Companies list. To qualify, companies must be private, up to 7 years old, 50 employees or more, and headquartered in Mexico.

More About Startups

Entrepreneurs

6 Fundamental Business Lessons Every Entrepreneur Can Learn From Walt Disney

Shawn Doyle

Shawn Doyle

Capital Raising

Latin e-commerce startup Merama raises $ 225 million

Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

Three Latina startups are among the 100 finalists of South Summit 2021

Entrepreneur en Español
Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Leadership

Business Leadership Changed: The New Skills You Must Master

Daniel Marcos

Daniel Marcos

News and Trends

In the Market for a Car? You Might Be Searching for a While.

Chris Davenport

Finance

Millennials Living With Parents — Saving to Care for Parents

Matt Rowe

Read More