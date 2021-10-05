Messaging applications to download if you do not want to be cut off again if Facebook goes down

Yesterday, October 4, the world went into chaos with the longest crash of Facebook applications. Around 10:30 in the morning , WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook stopped working and they were not online again until 5:30 in the afternoon. The failures occurred globally and cost Mark Zuckerberg nearly $ 6 billion , who offered a public apology for the problems that were caused.

Depositphotos.com

Image: Mark Zuckerberg via Facebook

We have based our lives so much on social networks, that a fall like this can complicate our lives a lot, especially in these moments where much of our work is being done remotely.

So what applications should you have as prevention? Although WhatsApp is the most used, there are several instant messaging platforms that do not belong to Facebook that you can use in case it stops working.

Here we leave you a list:

Telegram

This is the most similar to WhatsApp and also the most used as a substitute for the Facebook application. It has practically the same functions, plus some original ones. It is completely free and compatible with the same operating systems.

Teams

This application is from Microsoft and to use it you need an Outlook or Hotmail account. It has a chat by which you can share the same type of media that you can on WhatsApp. In addition, you can make meetings through the same application.

Google SMS

Another application by which you can share stickers, photos, links and documents from your cell phone is Google Messages. SMS works on cell phones and comes through your phone number.

Google Chat

This platform is different from the previous one. For Google Chat you need a Google account to access, but you can use any device to communicate and it can be done through the web, it is not necessary to download an application.

Signal

This application is very simple to use and similar to the instant messaging applications that we already know. You can also pass your WhatsApp conversations to Signal so as not to lose the information.

Twitter

When the networks went down yesterday, the first reaction of many was to migrate to Twitter to see what happened. Like Instagram, it has its private messages that you can use to talk with other users on the network.

iMessage

It is a messaging service that is only available to Apple users, but it is a good option if you can access it.