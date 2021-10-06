Three communication (and business) lessons from 'The Squid Game'

It is in all the conversations: the South Korean series The Squid Game (Squid Game, 2021) has burst into force and generated an agenda on different topics. Whether or not we have seen the series, we know the premise and we have knowledge of the aesthetics, the narrative and the conflicts it presents.

Netflix

Beyond the media phenomenon of the moment, the series gives us three lessons applicable to the way communication and business work:

Know the motivations

The volunteers in the game may seem - at first glance - a group of debtors who are in urgent need of money - but they are moved by a much deeper force, (and that allows the series to be a worldwide phenomenon). When we are deriving business or communication ideas, the most common mistake is that we are left in the most superficial stage, which prevents us from really having valuable connections either between our teams, clients or other target audiences.

Clear and simple rules

The series poses challenges based on children's games with simple and clear rules, two concepts that seem synonymous with “easy” (and they are not). The most powerful conversations are difficult because they touch emotions, fears, doubts, frustrations or deficiencies, however, when we establish rules with objectives and dynamics to move forward, we can move forward in a more constructive way. In addition - if unlike the series - we retain the playful spirit, we are in a better place to reach different and innovative results.

Obsessing over a single problem (and only one solution)

Our brain works with stories and those elements that are missing, it tends to complete them to make sense of the narrative, be it personal, business, family, day to day. Half the solution of a problem is that it is well identified, otherwise it becomes a point of flight of resources, energy and time pursuing a solution that will be insufficient (and unattainable).

Communication is a key part in building businesses: from our personal narrative, the voice with which we speak to ourselves, to ensuring that ideas are transformed into an implementable solution, thanks to the commitment and support of the team, and the way we convey to our community the way we can solve a need.