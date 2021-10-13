The 3 things you should live with, according to the happiness ambassador

was living the dream life of many people. He spent his life undertaking various businesses that led him to earn millions. He was successful and happy within what is possible until one day, out of nowhere, he woke up a quadriplegic . He was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome , a disease in which the immune system attacks the nerves.

They took him to the hospital and did not come out for 144 days. He was two years in bed without even being able to turn over on his own. Over time he was able to regain mobility and nowadays he can walk with the help of an apparatus, but it was not easy to get to that point. You would think that the event caused depression and anger, but it did not. He was confident that he had been through something and that he was going to do what it took to move on in his life.

Swimming was one of the exercises that helped him regain mobility the most. At first he could only swim a mile. In the last 12 years he managed to accumulate the number of kilometers between Myanmar (Burma) and New York. Several doctors told him that he would not walk again. It was his that brought him forward.

Shore decided to focus on everything he could do and it was from that experience that he drew for his most important project: The Joy of Living , a book where he teaches you how to eliminate stress from your life and find joy in the mundane. He became a motivational speaker , has a podcast, and sells merchandise with one of his mantras, SMILE .

The 3 fundamental things you should live with

Talk about three fundamental ideas that you should live with, and use acronyms to describe them.

MAD, Make a difference: The first idea is that your life has a purpose. When you let that purpose motivate you, you can make a difference. SMILE, Seeing Miracles In Life Everyday : “Are you here? Can you hear, see, stand, or walk? Do you have water, drinks, food and tea? Do you have where to sleep? Do you have family and friends? Each of those things is a miracle. Simple evidence, ”Shore says in a podcast. THANK, To harmonize and network kindness : Being kind to people creates a change in the world and within you. Practice doing it three times a day for the rest of your life.

“Business does not mean living busy. Business means being profitable ", Barry Shore

The ideas in his book promise to bring joy to the workplace and solve the absenteeism problem that costs businesses trillions of dollars. How? Teaching you to take care of your mental health. This topic has been talked about so much in recent years that you are probably already tired of hearing it, but despite being discussed, there are still no consequences. People and especially companies still do not prioritize mental health and this is not only the right thing to do, but it ends up being beneficial for everyone. Especially with the pandemic, it is important that we pay attention to our well-being so that later we can be productive.

Barry Shore not only gives it the importance it deserves, but also proposes 11 strategies to be able to live well and work well. His book has helped people find the balance between their work and their personal life and if it is something that you suffer from, you should listen to the ambassador of happiness.