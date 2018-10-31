9 movies that prove horror is the best area of opportunity to do business

Whether you are already seasoned in the world of entrepreneurship or you just want to start in it, the question that inevitably comes up is "Where to do business?"

Gastronomic, alcoholic and web projects are some of the most popular options, while the creation of agencies and investment funds also stand out as proven alternatives to generate capital.

But for some strange reason, very few are aware - at least in Mexico - that an infallible business lies in horror movies.

It is proven that films of this genre are capable of generating up to 100 times their production cost , but instead of analyzing their business model, the common people prefer to vilify them a priori just for being works of horror.

Great have come out of this cinema and some of the most powerful men in Hollywood made capital thanks to the fact that they began to work their way in it.

What is the economic magic behind horror movies? The relationship between their cost of production and the profits they make around the globe.

Just look at the examples that we have listed below , and you will see that horror cinema is, ultimately, the area of opportunity for the entrepreneur knows where to multiply his money.

9. The Conjuring 2 ( The Conjuring 2 , 2016)

What is it about? Second installment of the film adaptations of the Warren marriage cases, hunters of the paranormal who now face a demonic entity that looks like a nun.

How much did it gross at the world box office? 320 million dollars.

8. Interview with the Vampire ( 1994)

What is it about? Film adaptation of the homonymous novel The Vampire Chronicles by Anne Rice, in which Brad Pitt plays a vampire who tells a reporter the details that led him to be a blood-drinking entity of darkness.

How much did it gross at the world box office? $ 223 million.

7. Scream: Scream before you die ( Scream , 1996)

What is it about? Some students are stalked by a masked assassin who has a particular weakness for horror movies - specifically the slasher.

How much did it gross at the world box office? 173 million dollars.

6. Annabelle 2: Creation ( Annabelle : Creation , 2017)

What is it about? Prequel to the original Annabelle installment, which in turn was a prequel to the first part of The Conjuring, which shows the events that gave birth to the terrifying flagship doll of the Universe The Conjuring .

How much did it gross at the world box office? 306 million dollars.

5. Run away! ( Get Out , 2017)

What is it about? Oscar-winning film for Best Original Screenplay, in which a black man visits his girlfriend's parents' home, only to find a terrible secret that he probably won't make it out alive to tell.

How much did it gross at the world box office? 255 million dollars.

4. The Blair Witch Project ( The Blair Witch Project , 1999)

What is it about? Film that brought back the found footage format (hand-held camera footage as if they were real events), focused on a third of students who go into the forest to unravel once and for all the mystery of the Blair Witch .

How much did it gross at the world box office? $ 248 million.

3. The nun ( The Nun , 2018)

What is it about? First part in chronological order of the franchise The Conjuring, in which the origins of the antagonist demonic entity of The Conjuring 2 are portrayed.

How much did it gross at the world box office? $ 363 million

2. Paranormal Activity (2007)

What is it about? Film that in the second part of the two thousand revived the fever of the found footage format, from a premise centered on a married couple who install cameras to record activity in their home, after determining that there are supernatural entities inhabiting it.

How much did it gross at the world box office? $ 193 million

1. ESO ( IT , 2017)