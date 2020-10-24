Where 'La Catrina' came from and other curious facts about the Day of the Dead

The Day of the Dead is one of the most important celebrations in Mexico. Since pre-Hispanic times, every November 1 and 2, Mexicans gather to honor their deceased .

Historical and anthropological studies have confirmed that the celebrations dedicated to the dead not only share an ancient ceremonial practice in which the Catholic and pre-Columbian traditions coexist, but also manifestations that are based on the ethnic and cultural plurality of the country.

Image: Luis Peagui / Entrepreneur en Español

Despite how ancient the tradition may be, some curious facts are still unknown. Therefore, we took on the task of compiling some and that we will share with you below.

1. Where did La Catrina come from?

La Catrina, originally called La Calavera Garbancera, is a figure created by José Guadalupe Posada and baptized by the muralist Diego Rivera.

Image: José Guadalupe Posada

José Guadalupe Posada was the first to use this emblematic character, in his famous engraving "La Calavera Garbancera", to criticize the so-called garbanceros, people of indigenous blood who pretended to be Europeans.

Years later, Diego Rivera created the image of La Catrina as we know it today.

With this peculiar character, the muralist also criticized the Mexican aristocracy. La Catrina's first appearance was in the mural "Dream of a Sunday afternoon in the Alameda Central."

2. The offering for the faithful departed

Image: March Violante / Entrepreneur en Español

According to the pre-Hispanic calendar, each deity sponsored a specific period of time. The offerings belonging to Mictlantecuchtli, lord of the dead, coincided with the month of November in the Gregorian calendar. The Spanish, in their mission to institutionalize Christianity in Mesoamerican lands, decided to tie both visions, engendering a very complex syncretism that gave life to some festivals such as the Day of the Dead.

It is because of this cultural mix that today an offering cannot be imagined without a cross, a photo of the deceased and marigold flowers.

Tradition indicates that the altar begins to be assembled from October 30 or 31 and remains until November 2 or 3 depending on the region of Mexico.

3. The story behind the bread of the dead

Image: Depositphotos.com

Its origin dates back to pre-Hispanic times, since then it is used for offerings only that it was prepared with ground amaranth seeds, toasted and it is said that it was bathed with the blood of the people sacrificed in honor of the gods Izcoxauhqui or Huehuetéotl.

This kind of bread of the dead stopped being made during the Spanish conquest in Mexico, since the Spaniards rejected this ritual and began to make heart-shaped wheat bread, dipping it in sugar and pitting it red, it was a picturesque shape towards death in addition to eating bread.

4. Cempasúchil, the flower of the dead

Image: Depositphotos.com

Known above all for being one of the most popular ornaments on Day of the Dead graves and offerings, the "twenty-petal flower" (for its roots in the Nahuatl language cempoal-xochitl, twenty-flower) only blooms after the time of rains.

Of an intense yellow color, the stem of the marigold can measure up to one meter in height, while its buttons can reach five centimeters in diameter. For this reason, the Mexica, during pre-Hispanic times, chose it to fill with hundreds of copies the altars, offerings and burials dedicated to their dead.

5. Skulls, in danger of extinction

Image: Depositphotos.com

One of the Mexican traditions in danger of extinction are the "skulls", formerly called "pantheons".

The skulls are like a laconic epitaph-epigram, says Eduardo del Río “Rius” from Zamora, and they are written in the form of a verse dedicated to friends, family or acquaintances only on Day of the Dead. One of its characteristics is that it constitutes an opportunity to express what is thought about the other, of spaces, functions or things, of a regime of the past and present. It is not easy to say what one thinks of others, which is why skulls are a brave form of literature.

This form of writing developed since the 19th century. When gaining strength in the last century, the skulls began to be censored by the governments in turn because a large number served as criticism of the officials, since in them the disagreement that prevailed among the governed was manifested. The police came to confiscate or destroy many of these, so it is not easy to find them in newspaper archives.

One more ... 6. World Heritage Site

Image: Luis Peagui / Entrepreneur en Español

In 2003, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) declared this holiday as a "Masterpiece of the cultural heritage of humanity" as it represents one of the most relevant examples of the living heritage of Mexico and the world, and it is also one of the oldest and most complete cultural expressions of the indigenous groups that currently inhabit our country.

With information from our sister portal México Desconocido .