Do you want to achieve financial freedom? Attend MoneyFest 2021 tomorrow!

The end of the year is approaching and with it one of the highest spending times for Mexicans. That is why several personal finance specialists decided to join forces to organize Money Fest 2021 , the third edition of the event that through conferences, workshops, music and even stand up will teach you to manage your money in a more appropriate way, go out debt and achieve financial independence.

MoneyFest2021

On this occasion, MoneyFest 2021 It's time to invest is presented by GBM + and sponsored by Citibanamex, Financial Education. It will have more than 15 specialists, six conferences, two workshops and two panels. It will be on Saturday October 16 and its content will focus on investments, aimed at two segments: those who seek to move from saving to investment and those who already invest but want to improve their strategy and expand their knowledge on the subject.

As in previous editions, the festival is developed in partnership with MIDE, Interactive Museum of Economy , Entrepreneur, Cooltura Financiera, Suicidando al Godínez and Alfonso Marcelo.

The third edition of # MoneyFest2021 arrived with the theme of: INVESTMENTS.

There will be workshops and more than 15 speakers who will give you the advice you need to take your money to the next level!

Do you already have your accesses? https://t.co/qygqBi7BCM pic.twitter.com/lxyBzd4qFt - Moneyfest (@ ) September 19, 2021

What will you find at Money Fest 2021?

The festival will be virtual and will be called MoneyFest 2021 It's time to invest - which this year will be organized by GBM, Finfest Company and Little Capitalist Pig .

A full day

More than 20 investment experts

Six lectures

Four panels and workshops

Downloadable materials

30 days to view the recordings of the entire event

Who is Money Fest 2021 for?

This festival is for people who want to learn:

Where to invest

How much to invest

The right return on a good investment

How to create your investment mix

How to make investment decisions

Among the main speakers this year are Sofía Macías, author of Little Capitalist Pig ; María Ariza, general director of BIVA; Manolo Wigueras from El Lago de los Business and Eduardo Rosas, specialist in personal finance and youtuber.