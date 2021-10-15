Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Do you want to achieve financial freedom? Attend MoneyFest 2021 tomorrow!

The festival is developed in alliance with MIDE, Interactive Museum of Economy, Entrepreneur, Cooltura Financiera, Suicidando al Godínez and Alfonso Marcelo.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The end of the year is approaching and with it one of the highest spending times for Mexicans. That is why several personal finance specialists decided to join forces to organize Money Fest 2021 , the third edition of the event that through conferences, workshops, music and even stand up will teach you to manage your money in a more appropriate way, go out debt and achieve financial independence.

MoneyFest2021

On this occasion, MoneyFest 2021 It's time to invest is presented by GBM + and sponsored by Citibanamex, Financial Education. It will have more than 15 specialists, six conferences, two workshops and two panels. It will be on Saturday October 16 and its content will focus on investments, aimed at two segments: those who seek to move from saving to investment and those who already invest but want to improve their strategy and expand their knowledge on the subject.

As in previous editions, the festival is developed in partnership with MIDE, Interactive Museum of Economy , Entrepreneur, Cooltura Financiera, Suicidando al Godínez and Alfonso Marcelo.

What will you find at Money Fest 2021?

The festival will be virtual and will be called MoneyFest 2021 It's time to invest - which this year will be organized by GBM, Finfest Company and Little Capitalist Pig .

  • A full day
  • More than 20 investment experts
  • Six lectures
  • Four panels and workshops
  • Downloadable materials
  • 30 days to view the recordings of the entire event

Who is Money Fest 2021 for?

This festival is for people who want to learn:

  • Where to invest
  • How much to invest
  • The right return on a good investment
  • How to create your investment mix
  • How to make investment decisions

Among the main speakers this year are Sofía Macías, author of Little Capitalist Pig ; María Ariza, general director of BIVA; Manolo Wigueras from El Lago de los Business and Eduardo Rosas, specialist in personal finance and youtuber.

More About MoneyFestmx

Personal Finance

How to use psychology to control your money

Eduardo Rosas

Eduardo Rosas

Credit Cards

Departmental cards: 7 recommendations to not lose control

Daniel Urías

Daniel Urías

MoneyFestmx

'Money Is Love, Too': 5 Lessons From Immigrants to Manage Your Wallet.

March Violante

March Violante

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Startups

How Even the Smallest Startup Can Win the War for Talent

Rajesh Uttamchandani
Finance

15 Questions to Ask Before Purchasing Life Insurance

Deanna Ritchie

ent-o Insider

4 Reasons Why Business Owners Need a Podcast

Hollie Kitchens

Hollie Kitchens

Read More