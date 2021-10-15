The United States becomes the largest bitcoin mining center surpassing China

The United States has become the largest mining center on China, according to a report published by the University of Cambridge . The North American country raised its 'hashrate' (or hash rate) from 16.8% in April to 35.4% at the end of August.

Bermix Studio vía Unsplash

What is the hashrate?

It is the combined total computational power, used to mine and process transactions on a blockchain that works with a proof-of-work system such as bitcoin or ethereum, it explains. Yahoo! Finance .

Against this backdrop, China's hashrate has dropped to zero, according to the research. This as a consequence of the ban imposed by the government on .

"Declared mining operations in mainland China have effectively dropped to zero, from a peak of 75.53% of total Bitcoin mining in the world in September 2019 when this data was first recorded," they explain .

Immediate effect of crackdown in China was a 38% fall in global network hashrate in June, but this fall was partially offset by a 20% "bounceback" in July & August. Declared mining operations in mainland China have effectively dropped to zero. pic.twitter.com/HOEvBAxHN5 - Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance CJBS (@CambridgeAltFin) October 13, 2021

The United States is followed by Kazakhstan with 18.1% hashrate and Russia with 11%. Also, behind the first three places are countries such as: Canada (9.55%), Ireland (4.68%), Malaysia (4.59%), Germany (4.48%), Iran (3.11 %) and Norway (0.58%).