IOS NETWORK SUMMIT 2021. Attend next October 21

For the fourth consecutive year, IOS OFFICES brings together the most influential business community in the country at its IOS NETWORK SUMMIT 2021 . The event takes place on October 21 simultaneously in Mexico City, Monterrey and you can also attend virtually.

Depositphotos.com

Collision = Innovation. When our minds come together, ideas evolve will connect the community of business leaders with the greatest impact on the Mexican economy. Experts will share their best practices to inspire and enrich organizations and their leaders through SUMMIT.

Transform the way you work

IOS OFFICES began in 2007 by the brothers Adrián and Javier García Iza, reinventing the work culture by offering workspaces where happiness is incorporated as a key to creating an environment of productivity and generating community among users. It was founded in the city of Monterrey, with its first Business Center, Torres IOS Campestre, as a 100% Mexican company.

From the beginning, the commitment of IOS OFFICES has been to promote the success of its business community, seeking to be an engine of change in Mexico to offer more growth opportunities. With this mission, IOS provides a vast list of tools that help its partners create business synergies, feel inspired, more productive, and especially, feel at home, changing the connotation of the word: work.

A day of learning and networking

IOS NETWORK SUMMIT 2021 will take place in a hybrid way on October 21. It will be possible to attend in two cities, IOS CHAPULTEPEC UNO in Mexico City and IOS Arboleda in Monterrey; likewise, attendees will have the option of enjoying the lectures and panels virtually.

IOS NETWORK SUMMIT will offer its attendees a full day of Networking through one-on-one sessions, speed networking, the opportunity to work in coworking spaces with internet access, coffee and drinks prepared by Biz Bar mixologists and more.

In addition, business leaders and entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to hear success stories and create new business alliances.

Attend next October 21 at IOS OFFICES Torre IOS Campestre, in Monterrey and IOS Chapultepec Uno in Mexico City or live the experience on their digital platforms.