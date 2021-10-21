35 thousand people participated to win the monetary gift of Ricardo Salinas Pliego on the occasion of his birthday

Ricardo Salinas Pliego , director of Grupo Salinas and TV Azteca , launched on his social networks a call to participate for a prize of one million Mexican pesos (approximately $ 49,261) on the occasion of his 66th anniversary on October 19.

Ricardo Salinas vía Facebook

In the same medium, he put to a vote how he would distribute the prize among those who participated, which, according to what he reported on his social networks, were about 35 thousand people. So far he has not given more details about the delivery of the gift.

After announcing in the middle of the year that Banco Azteca is getting ready to "be the first bank in Mexico to accept Bitcoin ", because it considers that the cryptocurrency should be in the portfolio of any investor, the gift for his birthday is another of the recent actions of the businessman that has generated controversy.

You may be interested: Elon Musk could become the first billionaire on the planet, according to predictions

Ricardo Salinas Pliego occupies the third position among the 10 richest Mexicans in the world , only after Carlos Slim Helú and Germán Larrea. He is currently ranked 131st in the Forbes Billionaire Rankings.

Salinas Pliego's fortune is estimated at about $ 15.9 billion, and includes stakes in retail, banking and transmission businesses. Last year he assured that he has 10% of his liquid portfolio invested in bitcoin.