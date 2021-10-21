Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

35 thousand people participated to win the monetary gift of Ricardo Salinas Pliego on the occasion of his birthday

For his 66th anniversary, Ricardo Salinas Pliego organized a contest to give away one million Mexican pesos.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Ricardo Salinas Pliego , director of Grupo Salinas and TV Azteca , launched on his social networks a call to participate for a prize of one million Mexican pesos (approximately $ 49,261) on the occasion of his 66th anniversary on October 19.

Ricardo Salinas vía Facebook

In the same medium, he put to a vote how he would distribute the prize among those who participated, which, according to what he reported on his social networks, were about 35 thousand people. So far he has not given more details about the delivery of the gift.

After announcing in the middle of the year that Banco Azteca is getting ready to "be the first bank in Mexico to accept Bitcoin ", because it considers that the cryptocurrency should be in the portfolio of any investor, the gift for his birthday is another of the recent actions of the businessman that has generated controversy.

Ricardo Salinas Pliego occupies the third position among the 10 richest Mexicans in the world , only after Carlos Slim Helú and Germán Larrea. He is currently ranked 131st in the Forbes Billionaire Rankings.

Salinas Pliego's fortune is estimated at about $ 15.9 billion, and includes stakes in retail, banking and transmission businesses. Last year he assured that he has 10% of his liquid portfolio invested in bitcoin.

More About News

Innovation

Challenges and opportunities of innovation on the way to digital transformation

Natalia Carbonell

Natalia Carbonell

Amazon

TikTok User Reveals That Amazon Has Collected Thousands Of Short Voice Files About Her

Entrepreneur en Español
WhatsApp Business

WhatsApp Business launches the new 'Collections' feature to organize your products and make shopping easier. See how it works.

Entrepreneur en Español
Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

Free Webinar | Dec. 2: Closing Workplace Gaps and Opening Doors to Employee Financial Wellness

Entrepreneur Events
Innovation

Challenges and opportunities of innovation on the way to digital transformation

Natalia Carbonell

Natalia Carbonell

News and Trends

This Is Why My Dad Always Had a Full Tank Of Gas In 1973

Gene Marks

Gene Marks

Read More