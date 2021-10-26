Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Man buys Pokémon card with COVID-19 business aid loan

The defendant received 85 thousand dollars (1,714,157 MXN) in August of last year in an application for a Loan for Economic Damages.

How collector are you? A man acquired a Pokémon collectible card valued at more than 57 thousand dollars (1,149,493 Mexican pesos approximately), the problem is that he used part of the money that the US government had granted to small business owners to overcome the COVID-19 crisis.

Erik Mclean vía Unsplash

According to the AP, the man who lives in the city of Dublin in Georgia, United States, received 85 thousand dollars (1,714,157 MXN) in August of last year in an application for an Economic Injury Loan (EIDL, for its acronym in English). The subject used the money to purchase a Pokémon card priced at $ 57,589 (MXN 1,165,405).

“Court records show a Dublin man is charged with lying on a pandemic financial aid loan application about the number of people his business employs and the company's gross income. He is facing a charge of wire fraud, ”explains the news agency .

Vinath Oudomsine was charged with criminal information on one count of wire fraud, this charge can carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and fines of up to $ 250,000, according to The Telegraph .

According to this media outlet, Oudomsine submitted an application for EIDL in July 2020, in which he specified that he owned a company since 2018 with 10 employees and gross income of $ 235,000 for more than 12 months.

In this way, the Small Business Administration granted the man a loan of $ 85,000 in August. However, five months later Oudomsine used most of the money to buy a Pokémon card, according to The Telegraph.

The reports did not disclose the characteristics of the collection card, and the defendant's attorneys declined to comment.

