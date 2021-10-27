From the age of 18, will you have to have an RFC and pay taxes?

The opinions on Tax Miscellany, Federal Law of Rights and Income Law of 2022, were approved in general and in particular by the Plenary of the Senate of the Republic.

Depositphotos.com

This reform initiative was published since last September 8 and now that it has been approved, it will take effect as of the following year, 2022.

For some young people there are still unanswered questions about what the approval of this reform of the law implies. Here we tell you a little more in case you are part of this age group or in case a young person in your environment has doubts:

What is the Federal Taxpayers Registry?

It is the key that identifies natural or legal persons as taxpayers in Mexico to control the payment of taxes in front of the Tax Administration Service (SAT).

To obtain it, you only need to have your Unique Population Registry Code (CURP). You can request it online at the SAT portal https://www.sat.gob.mx/ or go to the office closest to your home.

Am I going to pay taxes just to get my RFC?

The only way you should pay taxes is if you carry out an income-generating activity or have an economic activity. Otherwise, it is only for registration purposes, and therefore you will not have any tax liability.

So why is my RFC registration required?

The recently approved reform initiative, which modifies article 27, establishes that individuals of legal age must request their registration with the RFC from the age of 18.

This reform was implemented because, according to figures from the Treasury, it has detected more than 30 million Mexicans who work informally, the majority in informal businesses such as tianguis. This represents 60% of the economically active population.

Hence, one of the main purposes is to attract a greater number of taxpayers who pay the taxes that correspond to them. The other objective is to end informality, which, according to tax authorities, uses data from young people who are not registered to issue false invoices.