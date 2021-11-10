For women entrepreneurs, the 'glass ceiling' is just a stepping stone to success

The most important entrepreneurship festival in Mexico and Latin America, INCmty , could not ignore women entrepreneurs . In the virtual event, organized by the Tecnológico de Monterrey, they highlighted how gender-based violence at work has driven women entrepreneurs to become an important economic force in Mexico.

“They, the leaders, the women in entrepreneurship. Those women who take in their hands, all the issues related to companies, create new decision-making spaces and, above all, become independent women who provide opportunities for all the others ” , were the words with which he began his presentation María Fernanda Cámara , Law student at Tec de Monterrey .

Gender-based workplace violence and the 'glass ceiling' motivate entrepreneurship in women

Next, the also human rights activist addressed the gender gap that exists in the workplace. The student cited a statistic that indicates that only 16% of managerial positions in Mexico are held by women .

This "makes it clear that we are increasingly outside the management radar of companies and that we are not allowed to move up, not due to lack of capacity, but because of the so-called 'glass ceiling' ," he deepened.

The young woman, who has collaborated with organizations such as the United Nations and Amnesty International, explained that the 'glass ceiling' is "that invisible ceiling that does not allow women to rise to managerial positions."

María Fernanda explained that, even in companies that have a balanced workforce between men and women, most of them held the lowest positions, while men held the highest and most profitable positions. Furthermore, there was little or no chance of women getting promotions.

“It is not that women are not there, it is that we are not in the positions to which we can aspire. What do we call this? Gender violence at work. And women have decided to face this problem through entrepreneurship ” , he declared.

Women entrepreneurs are going to save the economy

Cámara Morales affirms that, although “we see more and more women breaking the 'glass ceiling'” , many of them are no longer fighting against the gender violence that exists in companies, but are creating their own businesses.

She explained that "today's entrepreneurs have taken over social networks and the power of the internet to generate their own professional, professional and personal growth" , as well as to "generate fixed and stable income" , and open the door to other women.

The student cited a 2021 study on the so-called 'neni economy' , that is, digital entrepreneurs who sell products online to generate their own income. This research found that this group generates 9 million pesos a day , in addition to the fact that 13 million households in Mexico depend on the money contributed by these entrepreneurs.

“Women entrepreneurs have been eliminating that gender gap around economic independence. Women entrepreneurs are going to save the economy, because they are growing more and more. Because they are not looking for physical spaces that require a large investment, but they are taking as their own the spaces that already exist in digital media, ” explained María Fernanda.

The presentation entitled 'They, the leaders: Women in entrepreneurship' was part of the ninth edition of the INCmty festival, which brings together more than 150 startups, entrepreneurs and specialists. It takes place from November 8 to 10, so you still have time to connect from here .