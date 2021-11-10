Airbnb lost web domain name for not updating it

We will never stop emphasizing the importance of having our to-dos in order so as not to have problems with deadlines. Perhaps the Airbnb accommodation platform will learn the lesson, since due to an oversight the company did not update the information of one of its web domains, and now it has lost it permanently.

Depositphotos.com

It all started in 2017, when Airbnb bought the Tilt platform, a mobile payments startup that was initially called Crowdtilt . With the acquisition, the hosting app also became the owner of the Tilt.com and Crowdtilt.com web domains.

In 2021, the rights to the Crowdtilt.com domain expired, so Airbnb sold it to an unknown buyer for more than $ 17,000 (about 340,000 Mexican pesos). Since Crowdtilt was a famous tech startup in its early days, the domain had significant SEO value, that is, its reputation was high in web searches.

The anonymous buyer realized that Airbnb had not updated Tilt.com 's registration information after acquiring the company. In addition, when purchasing the Crowtilt.com domain, this person had access to the email address ' tech@crowdtilt.com ' and other data that allowed him to take control of Tilt.com without authorization.

Airbnb went to legal action to recover the stolen domain

Last July, the opportunist tried to sell the Tilt.com address to James Booth , a major domain name investor. The transaction was completed, and now the law firm that manages the Escrow.Domain silver owns the domain that previously belonged to Airbnb .

Since then, the hosting app has been fighting to regain the domain, but they have not been able to reach an agreement with the law firm, according to Domain Name Wire. In September, the platform filed a dispute against the law firm at the UDRP, the legal body that deals with cybersquatting cases at the Internet Corporation for the Assignment of Names and Numbers.

Ultimately, the UDRP declared that it was not qualified to deal with theft cases, so Airbnb lost the lawsuit and will not take back ownership of Tilt.com , unless it reaches an agreement with the new owners.

Returning to the initial point, the whole problem could have been avoided if only Airbnb had updated the information on Crowdtilt.com before selling it, or if they had renewed their rights to Tilt.com in time. Do you see how it is important to keep a calendar and schedule reminders?