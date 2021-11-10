Starlink, Elon Musk's internet service, arrives in Mexico.

Elon Musk , who is the co-founder and leader of Tesla , Neuralink , The Boring Company and SpaceX , will now seek to position his internet company Starlink in Mexico .

After Musk announced in mid-2021 that he intended to promote his satellite network service in Mexico, he obtained permits from the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) to install all his infrastructure in Mexican territory.

According to information from the company's official website, it will offer high-speed , low-latency services throughout the world. Within each coverage area, orders will be completed on a first-come, first-served basis.

This internet service was designed by his space company SpaceX, which focuses mainly on the construction of rockets and spacecraft, for which the company promises to implement the most advanced broadband Internet system in the world.

In addition, Starlink comes with the proposal to minimize the impact on astronomy and protect the natural night sky through the innovations it has implemented to reduce the brightness of the satellites .

How would Starlink's internet service work?

Starlink uses advanced satellites in a low orbit, allowing its internet service to enable video calls, online games, streaming and other high data rate activities that have not historically been possible with satellite internet . According to the information on their website, during the beta version, users will be able to see speeds between 100 Mbps and 200 Mbps and latency as low as 20ms in most places.

Starlink will provide users who hire its services with everything necessary to obtain connectivity such as the Wi-Fi router, the power supply, the cables and the mounting tripod.

On its website Starlink specifies that a clear view of the sky is required to connect. That is why it has its application that will help its users determine the best installation location.

Ideal for communities with little connectivity

According to Starlink , its service will reach areas where connectivity has not been reliable or is not available, allowing people around the world to access education , health services and even communications support during natural disasters .

Starlink internet service prices

For the moment, when consulting the Starlink website, the costs to contract and implement the internet service are as follows:

Equipment: $ 11,579

Shipping and handling: $ 1,420

Monthly service fee: $ 2,999

As the service will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, Starlink will send users a notification of when the equipment will be shipped. The company also announces that it will increase the availability of its internet service in late 2022 or early 2023.

