Growth Nights presents the challenges of initiating and scaling CX in startups

In this edition, it will be attended by Federico Ardoino, Ualá's Operations and User Experience Manager.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Do not miss the last edition of the year of Growth Nights of 500 Latam. At the event, Federico Ardoino, Ualá's operations and user experience manager, will speak about “the challenges of starting and scaling CX (Customer Experience) in startups”.

Proxyclick Visitor Management System vía Unsplash

This event aims to talk with invited experts on topics that will help you grow your company. Sessions include actionable tips for your startup.

Image: Courtesy of 500 Latam.

When will it take place?

This Growth Night will take place on December 1 at 4:00 pm Mexico time, 5:00 pm Colombia and Peru, and 7:00 pm Argentina and Chile.

Registration to the event is completely free through the following link https://growthnights.500latam.com

