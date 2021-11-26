Bill Gates recommends the 5 books you should read at the end of the year

Are you looking for books to spend the end of the year holidays to give to that entrepreneur in your life? You're in luck, because Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates shared his now famous list of favorite books of the year.

Gates Notes

The philanthropist mentioned on his Gates Notes blog that since he was a child he was obsessed with science fiction as a child and as he grew older he began to read much more non-fiction. "Lately, however, I have been drawn to the kind of books that I would have liked as a child," he wrote.

Gates, 66, also posted a video explaining what each book he recommends is about that includes two science fiction stories, a couple of non-fiction books on cutting edge science and a novel.

5 books Bill Gates recommends for the end of the year

A Thousand Brains: A New Theory of Intelligence , by Jeff Hawkins

Artificial intelligence story from PalmPilot co-inventor himself who has spent decades understanding the connections between neuroscience and machine learning.

The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race , by Walter Isaacson

This book is about one of the most important scientific advances of the last decade: The CRISPR gene editing system. "Isaacson does a good job of highlighting the most important ethical issues around gene editing," says Gates.

Klara and the Sun , by Kazuo Ishiguro

"I love good robot stories, and Ishiguro's novel about an 'artificial friend' of a sick girl is no exception," explains the billionaire of this novel set in a dystopian future.

Hamnet by Maggie O'Farrell

This moving story is about how Shakespeare's personal history influenced the world's most famous plays. Says Gates: "O'Farrell has built his story on two facts that we know to be true about The Bard: his son Hamnet died at the age of 11, and a couple of years later, Shakespeare wrote a tragedy called Hamlet."

Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

Weir made his name through The Martian , but this latest novel is a wacky story about a high school science teacher who wakes up in a different star system with no memory of how he got there.

“The rest of the story is about how he uses science and engineering to save the day. It's a fun read and I finished it all in one weekend, ”recommended the Microsoft co-founder.

