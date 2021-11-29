Elon Musk asks his employees not to rush to make deliveries

Tesla founder Elon Musk sent a statement to his employees on Nov. 26 asking that instead of rushing to try to get all the deliveries, they should focus on finding ways to reduce shipping costs. They have not shared an exact goal of deliveries for 2021, they gave an estimate that they want to increase them by 50%.

“What has happened historically is that we run like crazy at the end of the quarter to maximize deliveries, but then deliveries drop dramatically in the first weeks of the next quarter. Indeed, in a period of six months, we will not have delivered any additional cars, but we will have spent a lot of money and we will have burned ourselves by speeding up deliveries in the last two weeks of each quarter, "said the email that reached the employees. of the company.

Despite the fact that, so far in 2021, they have already surpassed all the deliveries that were made in 2020, there has been a lot of havoc this year. Several customers had to wait weeks or months for their car to arrive because certain parts could not be found for manufacture and there were problems at their Fermont plant. There was also a global shortage of microchips at the beginning of the year that caused many problems for the automotive industry, in this case cars were received that were missing the USB portal.

The problems they have faced have not diminished the company's sales. JL Warren Capital CEO and Research Director Junheng Li wrote a note to investors saying that she expects Tesla sales to continue to rise, especially in China as high gasoline prices are giving it a boost. competitive advantage to electric vehicles. Musk commented in the mail that he expects a very large shipping wave to arrive by the end of December and that they need to find a more consistent work system. "The correct principle is to take the most efficient action, as if we were not public and the notion of 'end of quarter' did not exist," he wrote.