Kavak becomes a sponsor of the Mexican National Team

The Mexican unicorn Kavak announced his commercial partnership with the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) to become a sponsor of the Mexican National Team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup .

Cortesía Kavak

The car buying and selling company, which is the first Mexican unicorn and the second most valuable startup in Latin America, indicated that in this way it has become one of the main sponsors of Tri. Kavak has similar agreements with national sports figures such as the Formula 1 driver, “Checo” Pérez , and captain of the Mexican National Team “Memo” Ochoa , who joined as shareholders of the company in 2021, in addition to the Club soccer team. America and the Mexican Red Devils baseball team.

Yon de Luisa, president of the FMF, stated that “associations like this one represent great support for the development and growth of our teams in all categories. On

Kavak and the FMF work with great enthusiasm to make the name of Mexico a benchmark in both football and global entrepreneurship, so it is an honor for us to have this alliance that unites two national symbols. "

For his part, Alejandro Guerra, general director of Kavak Mexico pointed out that “one of our main objectives is to support the growth of the country from the fronts in which we can contribute, and we see in the athletes an extraordinary talent that inspires millions of Mexicans, so we will continue to invest in the development of national institutions and athletes. This sponsorship is an important step that fills us with pride because it allows us to continue being part of the history of Mexican sports ”.