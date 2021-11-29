Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Kavak becomes a sponsor of the Mexican National Team

The Mexican startup has similar agreements with national sports figures such as "Checo" Pérez and "Memo" Ochoa.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Mexican unicorn Kavak announced his commercial partnership with the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) to become a sponsor of the Mexican National Team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup .

Cortesía Kavak

The car buying and selling company, which is the first Mexican unicorn and the second most valuable startup in Latin America, indicated that in this way it has become one of the main sponsors of Tri. Kavak has similar agreements with national sports figures such as the Formula 1 driver, “Checo” Pérez , and captain of the Mexican National Team “Memo” Ochoa , who joined as shareholders of the company in 2021, in addition to the Club soccer team. America and the Mexican Red Devils baseball team.

Yon de Luisa, president of the FMF, stated that “associations like this one represent great support for the development and growth of our teams in all categories. On

Kavak and the FMF work with great enthusiasm to make the name of Mexico a benchmark in both football and global entrepreneurship, so it is an honor for us to have this alliance that unites two national symbols. "

For his part, Alejandro Guerra, general director of Kavak Mexico pointed out that “one of our main objectives is to support the growth of the country from the fronts in which we can contribute, and we see in the athletes an extraordinary talent that inspires millions of Mexicans, so we will continue to invest in the development of national institutions and athletes. This sponsorship is an important step that fills us with pride because it allows us to continue being part of the history of Mexican sports ”.

More About Poplar

Startups

The 10 most promising startups in Mexico: Infographic

Sofía Ugalde

Sofía Ugalde

Startups

These are the 10 most promising startups in Mexico

Entrepreneur en Español
unicorns

The Mexican Kavak becomes the second most valuable startup in Latin America

March Violante

March Violante

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Prepare to Succeed

Death By a Million Cuts: The Small Stuff is More Disruptive Than You Think

Dylan Ogline

Dylan Ogline

Amazon

Labor Board Official Orders Revote on Forming Union for Alabama Amazon Warehouse Workers

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

Elon Musk

Musk Laments 'Supply Chain Nightmare' Facing Cybertruck Production

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

Read More