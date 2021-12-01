Why the X-Men fought at Carlos Slim's Museo Soumaya

By Brenda Medel

Vía Cine Premiere

"Mexico, the wonderland!" , no? For Marvel Studios and, more recently, for Marvel Comics, our country has some kind of appeal that has led to a series of tributes and references within the Marvel Universe. The most recent one is born from the comic pages in a cartoon starring the X-Men and whose battlefield is adorned by the emblematic Soumaya Museum in Mexico City.

Published on November 24, 2021, X-Men (2021) # 5 , written by Gerry Duggan and illustrated by Ze Carlos and Javier Pina, is the comic that documents a battle between the mutants and Los Reavers, a team of criminal cyborgs . , who have spread terror on the Cuernavaca Railroad Street, in front of the Soumaya Museum.

X-Men (2021) # 5, by Gerry Duggan, Ze Carlos and Javier Pina / Image: Vía Cine Premiere

Why are the X-Men fighting in Mexico City?

The main reason for the arrival of Los Hijos del Átomo to the capital of the country responds to their struggle to safeguard Mexican democracy ( via ). In some of the vignettes it is possible to admire Cyclops, who mentions “Hello, people! it is safe to go out and cast your votes ” ; while Jean Gray adds: "Come join us, friend ."

The decision to include the exclusive venue in the Polanco area comes from the mind of writer Jonathan Hickman , who reinvigorated the history of the X-Men. In that sense, he endowed the superhero team with a universal nature, whose base of operations is a mutant island dubbed Krakoa. In this way, the X-Men have become a team capable of stopping any threat on a global and even spatial level ( via ).

X-Men (2021) # 5, by Gerry Duggan, Ze Carlos and Javier Pina / Image: Vía Cine Premiere

The importance of the Soumaya Museum

The Soumaya Museum was designed by the Mexican architect Fernando Romero, with the advice of Ove Arup and Frank Gehry. The structure of the enclosure is striking because it is made up of 28 curved steel columns of different diameters. It also has a height of 46 meters accompanied by an area of 17,000 square meters. One of its main characteristics is the asymmetric façade, which is covered by more than 16,000 hexagonal modules of silver aluminum.

The original museum facilities have been open, for more than 25 years, in the Plaza Loreto cultural and commercial center. It was on March 29, 2011 when the Carlos Slim Foundation decided to trace “a new cultural route to the west of Mexico City with the opening of the Plaza Carso headquarters. The avant-garde building of the Soumaya Museum represents an engineering challenge with Mexican talent and materials », ( via ).