Musk Announces Tesla to Move Headquarters to Texas

The company's headquarters will leave Silicon Valley for Austin, Texas.

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Elon Musk announced this week that Tesla will move its headquarters from Silicon Valley to Austin, Texas. His new factory is almost ready to start operations, where his next projects such as the Model Y and the Cybertruck will be built.

“Our factory is five minutes from the airport, 15 minutes from downtown and we are going to create an ecological paradise, because we are right on the Colorado River. It's going to be great, "the businessman explained to shareholders on Thursday.

There were several factors that played a part in the decision to move out of state, the main ones being that housing and relocation was impractical and not very accessible to employees. The Silicon Valley plant was also reaching its production limit . Despite the change, Musk says they will continue to maintain a significant presence in California. The point is to increase production since the demand for their products have increased a lot in recent years.

Musk has been living in Texas since 2020 and his other company, SpaceX, is also based in the state in which they are building the Starship spacecraft. Since the news broke, several people have welcomed Tesla including Texas Governor Greg Abbot and Austin Mayor Steve Adler.

“It's a tech company that creates the medium-skill, clean manufacturing jobs Austin needs. We are one of the safest big cities, with a strong culture of innovation, entrepreneurship and environmental focus, and Tesla is the perfect fit. Tesla is now an even bigger part of a community working together to meet our challenges and enjoy a magical city, ”said Adler.

